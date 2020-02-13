Rovers pin Curwensville
CURWENSVILLE — The Brockway wrestling team went on the road and secured a 48-30 win over Curwensville in its dual match finale Thursday night.
The Rovers opened the night with an 18-0 edge behind pins from Weston Smith (195) and Eric Johnson (220), while Gavin Thompson won by forfeit at 285.
Brockway also got pins from Mark Palmer (120), Anthony Glasl (132), Linkin Nichols (152) and Noah Bash (160) while Tanner Morelli picked up a forfeit win at 145.
The Rovers return to the match Feb. 22 at Clearfield for the District 9 Class AA individual championships.
Dutch fall to Mifflin County
HIGHLAND PARK — The St. Marys wrestling team suffered a 62-3 loss on the road at the hands of Mifflin County Thursday in its final dual match of the regular season.
The Dutchmen’s lone win of the match came from Nick Crips at 160 pounds, who picked up a 7-2 decision.
Mifflin County picked up three pins, two major decisions and four decisions in the win along with four forfeit wins.
The Dutch are back in action Feb. 22 in the District 4/9 Class AAA individual championships at Clearfield.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Another action-packed week of bowling action saw a trio of bowlers out of two leagues stake their names to this edition of the bowling honor roll.
A pair of bowlers made the honor roll out of the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, as Brian Doel led the way with a 279 game, while Robert Smith followed with a game of 274.
Bob Penvose earned a spot on the list by bowling a 279 game in the Town & Country League this week.
DAMS wrestling results
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School wrestling team split its two matches this week, defeating Cranberry 45-21 at home Tuesday before being edged 43-42 on the road against Punxsutawney Wednesday.
In Tuesday’s match, the Beavers got pins from Owen McCleary, Evan Snowberger, Kraig Bowser, Tycen Roy and Zack Gallagher.
Carter Wilson, Abby Klaiber and Erick Guzman also picked up wins over the Berries.
Then on Wednesday, DuBois suffered the narrow defeat as its lone pin came from Gallagher, while Jeff Morris, Brycen Delaney, Aiden Snowberger, Bowser, Roy and Brock Nesselhauf all picked up wins in the match.
DuBois closes out the regular season at 4-11 as it will now send 11 wrestlers to take part in the Area V Championships at St. Marys Area High School Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.
The top three finishers at each weight will qualify for the PJW State Championships in Johnstown Feb. 28.