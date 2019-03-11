Braves beat Pirates, 6-2
ORLANDO — The Atlanta Braves knocked Nick Kingham around Monday by scoring five runs on six hits and four walks in a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday in a Grapefruit League game in Orlando.
Kingham got rocked in the first inning, allowing Ender Inciarte to hit a leadoff double followed by Josh Donaldson’s RBI single to center for a 1-0 lead. After getting Freddie Freeman to strike out swinging, Ronald Acuna Jr. crushed a two-run home run to left-center for a 3-0 lead. Acuna Jr. went 2 for 2 with a walk and scored two runs.
The Braves added two more runs in the third off Kingham, who threw 75 pitches in 3 2/3 innings, 43 for strikes with two strikeouts.
The Pirates scored twice in the fourth, on RBI singles by third baseman Colin Moran and left fielder Patrick Kivlehan, who went 3 for 3.
Jameson Taillon will start against left-hander Stephen Gonsalves when the Pirates play the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at LECOM Park in Bradenton.
Diamondbacks sign OF Jones
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Adam Jones and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $3 million, one-year contract.
Jones is likely to start in center field between Steven Souza Jr. in right and David Peralta in left, pushing Ketel Marte into a utility infield and outfield role.
Jones can earn $2 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $250,000 for 250 and each additional 50 through 600. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus the first time he is traded.
To clear a roster spot Monday, Arizona put right-hander Silvino Bracho on the 60-day injured list because of a torn elbow ligament that will require Tommy John surgery.
A 33-year-old five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Jones spent the last 11 big league seasons with the Baltimore Orioles after making his debut in 2006 with Seattle.
Jones was an All-Star annually from 2012-15 and hit .265 with 29 homers and 83 RBIs in 2016. He batted .285 the following year but slipped to 26 homers and 73 RBIs, then dropped to .281 with 15 homers and 63 RBIs last year for an Orioles team that shed most veterans went a big league-worst 47-115. His streak of seven straight years of 20 or more homers ended last year.
