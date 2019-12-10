Crusaders top Rams, 64-53
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team captured a key early-season road win Tuesday night in Johnsonburg, getting a strong performance from its bench in a 64-53 victory.
Johnsonburg’s Austin Green (29 points) won the individual battle against ECC’s Regis Wortman (20 points) in a battle of two of the area’s best boys players. But, Wortman had more help from his friends on this night.
Mark Kraus spearheaded that effort as he came off the Crusaders’ bench and hit four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 14 points. Elk County hit nine 3-pointers on the night compared to eight for the Rams, while its reserves combined to score 23 points.
Leo Gregory and Will Uberti each added nine points for ECC, with Uberti draining three treys.
Green hit six triples as part of his 29-point night. Teammate Gabe Watts added 11 as the duo combined for 40 of the Rams’ 53 points.
The Crusaders (2-0) won the JV game 42-31. Tommy Slay led ECC with 12 points, while Luke Jansen and Mykey Incorminias added 11 and 10, respectively.
Aaron Myers had 11 for the Rams, while Jefferson Freeburg had 10.
Elk County travels to Brookville Friday, while Johnsonburg (2-1) hosts Coudersport Thursday.
St. Marys wrestlers rout Punxsy
ST. MARYS — Coming off competing in its annual kickoff tournament, the St. Marys wrestling team captured its first dual meet win of the season Tuesday with a lopsided 58-16 win against Punxsutawney.
St. Marys won 11 of the 13 bouts, with there being n o bout at 113. The Flying Dutchmen got pins from Gregory Tettis, Raivis Bobby, Waylon Wehler, Jeremy Garthwaite and Colton Swanson, while teammates Tanner Quackenbush, Isaac Dellaquila, Connor Gausman and Kaden Snelick won via forfeit.
The Dutch’s final “W” also was a bonus-point victory, as Johnny Wittman recorded an 11-0 major decision against Grant Miller.
St. Marys is back in action Thursday at home against Bradford.