DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams swept visiting Huntingdon Christian Academy Tuesday night as the girls secured a 47-19 victory while the boys came away with a 61-32 win.
On the girls side, DCS held the visitors to six points or less in each quarter, as it took a 19-6 lead after the opening frame and led 29-10 at the half on the way to the win.
Emily Deitch led the way for the Lady Eagles with a game-high 13 points behind a trio of three-pointers, while Gabby Meholick and Grace Deitch followed with eight points apiece.
The boys team also took a commanding halftime lead as well at 33-16 after holding advantages of 15-8 and 18-8 in the opening two quarters respectively.
The Eagles then finished off the victory by outscoring the visitors 14-1 in the final quarter of play.
Gabe Hoover led the way for DCS with 18 points in the win, while Alex Hallowell followed with 12 and Zaden Thomas also finished in double figures with 11 points.
DuBois Christian also got eight points apiece from Colin Thomas and Adam Mowrey.
Both teams are back in action Friday as they host Clearfield Alliance Christian. The girls game begins at 5:30 p.m. with the boys following.