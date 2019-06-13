Youth flag football signups
DuBOIS — The DuBois Youth Flag Football League will host an NFL FLAG league powered by USA Football this fall and signups for the league are currently underway.
The league is for boys and girls ages 7-13 and registrations will be held today and Saturday at the league’s booth at DuBois Community Days. Registration can also be done online at www.nflflag.com/parents or by calling Frank Boyer at 375-9694.
There is a $15 registration fee, with the registration deadline lasting through Aug. 8.
The league also is looking for coaches and referees. All coaches must have Act 34 clearances. Other information can be obtained at the league’s booth at community days.
NFL FLAG is a program of NFL Play Football, a year-round initiative celebrating youth and high school football to shape the epxerience, advocate safety, promote football values and connect football communities.
Phillies aquire Brad Miller
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have acquired utilityman Brad Miller from the New York Yankees for cash.
Miller will join Philadelphia in Atlanta for a three-game series that starts Friday night. He hit .250 (9 for 36) with one homer and four RBIs for the Indians this season and was batting .294 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Miller gives the Phillies a left-handed bat with power off the bench. He hit 30 homers for Tampa Bay in 2016, but only has 17 in 604 at-bats since his breakout year.
The Phillies are 1½ games behind the Braves in the NL East.
Calipari staying at Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari has signed a 10-year contract extension through 2029 worth $86 million that includes an option in the sixth year to step down and become a special assistant to the athletic director or university representative.
The 60-year-old Calipari and the school previously announced an agreement to a long-term deal in April. The 11th-year coach will earn $8 million each of the next two seasons before his salary increases to $8.5 million annually in 2021 and $9 million annually in 2025. Beginning with the 2024-25 season, Calipari has the option to step down and into the university position that will pay $950,000 annually.
The Hall of Fame coach is 305-71 at Kentucky and won the 2012 NCAA championship among four Final Four appearances. Calipari thanked AD Mitch Barnhart and others in a release on Thursday and added, “There is no other place I want to be.”