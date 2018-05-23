Dutch pounds Owls, 12-2
St. MARYS — The St. Marys baseball team defeated Bradford 12-2 in five innings in the District 9 Class 4A semifinals Wednesday.
Bradford took the early lead with a run in the top of the second inning, before the Dutch offense responded in a big way in the home half of the second with six runs.
After Bradford added a run to cut the lead to 6-2 after three innings of play, St. Marys put up another six spot in the fourth inning to secure the 12-2 victory.
Brandon Sicheri led the Dutch offense with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate, four runs batted in and one run scored.
Jesse McKee added two RBIs and two runs scored, while Nate Beimel drove in a pair of runs and scored one run.
Beimel also led the Dutch on the mound, pitching four innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out eight to record the win.
Tim Beimel pitched one inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Ramettes power past Redbank
NEW BETHLEHEM — Johnsonburg scored 13 runs in the final three innings to secure a 15-7 win over Redbank Valley in the District 9 Class AA quarterfinals Wednesday.
Johnsonburg took the early lead with a pair of runs in the top of the first, as Redbank cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the inning.
The Ramettes scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-1 lead, before Redbank responded with five runs of its own to tie the game at six after five innings of play.Johnsonburg added five runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Ramette Maria Jones had the big day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with five RBIS and four runs scored.
Jordan Bundy added two RBIs and three runs scored, while Lindsey Kocjancic went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.
North Clarion tops ECC, 7-6
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic baseball team fell 7-6 to North Clarion Wedneday in a District 9 Class A quarterfinal game.
The teams traded the lead back-and-forth in the middle innings, with the Wolves ultimately pulling out the one-run victory.
Elk County pounded out 10 hits, but Hunter Cashmer was the lone Cusader with two. He finished 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Ryan Fritz knocked in a pair of runs in the loss.
