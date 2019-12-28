Bloom earns All-State honors
MECHANICSBURG — The Pennsylvania Sports Writers’All-State Football Teams for all six classifications were released over the weekend, and the lone are player to be honored this year was Clearfield senior Quentin Bloom.
It marked the second straight year Bloom (6-0, 290) was voted All-State as an offensive lineman in Class 4A. He anchored a line that paved the way for a 1,000-yard rusher on Brett Zattoni (1,017) and helped protect first-year starting QB Oliver Billotte, a sophomore who passed for just over 1,900 yards.
The Bison (9-3) averaged 339 yards per game on the season (180.5 rushing, 158.5 passing).
TCS/CE All-Decade teams
With the decade ending in a couple days, a lot of people have been reminiscing about the past 10 years. And, we here in the sports department are no different.
So, with the decade coming to a close, we have decided to choose the best players of the 2010s and put together all-decade teams in several of the major sports.
Those teams will appear in the Tri-County Sunday throughout January starting with the all-decade teams and top players for boys and girls basketball this coming week (Jan. 5).
TCS/CE Football All-Stars
The list featuring all the players on the First and Second Teams, as well as the Honorable Mention selections for the 2019 Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Football All-Stars was omitted from last Sunday’s edition.
The list can be found on today’s scoreboard page.