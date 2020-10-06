Rovers shut out Chucks
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Brockway boys soccer team went on the road and avenged its lone loss of the season with a 2-0 victory over Punxsutawney Tuesday.
The Rovers suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Punxsy at home Sept. 17, but bounced back with a shutout win of their own Tuesday, as Jared Marchiori and Dom Inzana each netted goals.
Brockway (7-1) is back in action Thursday as it hosts DuBois.
Lady Rovers blank Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Brockway girls soccer team secured a 4-0 victory on the road over Punxsutawney Tuesday.
The Lady Rovers got a pair of goals from Danielle Wood, while Lily Sysko and Morgan Carnahan added one goal apiece.
Morgan Lindemuth had two assists in the win, while Madalynne Heckman added an assist.
Rylee Welsh made 12 saves in net to preserve the clean sheet for Brockway.
Brockway returns to action against Curwensville at home Thursday.
Brookville routs Forest
TIONESTA — Brookville made it a season sweep of Forest by scoring 10 first-half goals on its way to an 11-0 victory Tuesday.
The Raiders (4-4), who beat Forest 13-0 the first time around, had eight different players score a goal or make at least one assist.
Brad Fiscus scored three times with Zakk Wolfe and Logan Oakes putting in two goals with three assists apiece. Thomas Bowser scored once and set up two other goals while Hayden Kramer and Steven Plyler each scoring a goal with an assist. Caleb Burkett scored a goal and Garner McMaster assisted on two goals.
Five goals overall were scored by Raiders freshmen.
Brookville starts a four-game home stretch Thursday against Punxsutawney.
St. Marys falls in three sets
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys volleyball team was swept by visiting Kane Tuesday night as it lost 25-13, 25-13, 25-20 to drop to 4-6 on the season.
Lindsey Reiter led the Lady Dutch at the service line with 14 points.
“Our defensive specialists struggled early in the game but made some nice passes later in the match. Kane plays well, we have to stay positive and limit our errors,” St. Marys head coach Missy Nicklas said.
The junior varsity match also saw the Lady Wolves win in straight sets by a score of 25-9, 25-15.
St. Marys returns to the court Saturday on the road against Cameron County.
DCS soccer swept
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams were swept by visiting Blair County Christian in their final home games of the season Tuesday.
The boys team trailed 5-0 at the half before falling 7-1, as the Eagles got a second-half goal from Devin Powell.
On the girls side, the Lady Eagles trailed 2-0 at halftime before suffering a 4-0 defeat.
Both teams wrap up the regular season Friday on the road at Centre County Christian.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a blind draw scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday, as Ed Jojcik, Jack Amick, Fred Gustafson and Jeff Emerick finished first.
Second place went to the foursome of Don Gutheridge, Bert Schenk, Butch Martell and Doug Powell, while Ray Wyant, Tim Pleacher, Jim Kyler and Ken Snyder finished in third.
Wojcik was closest to the pin on No. 9, while Jeff Norris had the closest second shot on the 12th hole and Walk Kosiba made the longest putt on the 18th.
Braves rally past Marlins
HOUSTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. made history with his leadoff homer, Travis d’Arnaud hit a tiebreaking shot in Atlanta’s huge seventh inning and the Braves beat the Miami Marlins 9-5 Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Division Series.
D’Arnaud also doubled and singled in driving in four runs and Dansby Swanson homered during a six-run seventh to help power Atlanta.
After shutting out Cincinnati for 22 innings during a two-game sweep in the wild-card round, the Braves relied on their bats in this opener.
Game 2 of the best-of-five series is on Wednesday in Houston.
The Braves trailed 4-3 in the seventh before Austin Riley and Acuña hit consecutive singles with no outs to chase Miami starter Sandy Alcantara.
Yimi Garcia took over and Freddie Freeman grounded into a forceout that left runners at the corners. Marcell Ozuna lined a single to left that made it 4-all.
Then d’Arnaud, in his first season with Atlanta, belted a slider over the fence in center field for a three-run drive that made it 7-4. The shot caused the Braves dugout to erupt with Acuña jumping over the railing to celebrate.
D’Arnaud, who played for the Mets, Dodgers and Rays last year, began the day as a .169 career hitter in the postseason, striking out 27 times in 83 at-bats.
But the Braves weren’t done yet.
James Hoyt replaced Garcia with one out and Swanson sent his first pitch off the wall in center field for a two-run homer.