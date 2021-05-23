D-9 Track Additions
BROOKVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic 4x400 relay team of Sophia Rooney, Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden and Faith Jacob that placed third at the District 9 Class AA Track & Field Championships on Friday set a new school record in the process with a time of 4:21.00.
That broke the previous record of 4:21.48 which was set at districts in 2016 by the quartet of Jordy Frank, Riley Meyers, Cassie McAllister and Kaitlyn Morelli.
Also, the DuBois girls 4x800 relay team placed third at the District 9 Class AAA Track & Field Championships on Wednesday. The team was comprised of Morgan King, Delaney Yarus, Abby Dressler and Sidney Beers. They were missed in the listing of Lady Beaver placewinners in a story about districts in Friday’s edition of the Courier Express.
Area golf results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’ Golf League played an “Omit 6 Worst Holes” event on May 14, with Kathy Caracci capturing first-place honors with a 40. Mary Reed and Peg Akers tied for second.
Golfers who had chip-ins were Kate Walsh (No. 4), Darla Hawley (No. 9), Ginny Libby (No. 12), Anita Todd (No. 1) and Donna Burt-McCaliley (No. 7).
q q q
ST. MARYS — The “Golf Nuts” played Leaning Pines Golf Course in St. Mary’s Wednesday, and the teams of Les Schlosser, Dave Beane, Tom Murray and Tom Mortimer came away with first-place honors after shooting a 372.
Second place went to Gary Starr, Don Woods, John Kruse and Doug Delp who shot a 374, while the quartet of Emory Keith, Charlie Muth, Ron Rosman and Joe Michalski was third with a 378.
Schlosser shot the low gross with an 81.
The traveling league play at Hi-Level Golf Course in Fern this week.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — The duos of Nate Crawford-Colton Gearhart and Mark Spila-Greg Kenis Jr. each shot 72s to tie for first place in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action for the week of May 12
Cork Egolf and Bob Muth finished third with a 73.
Muth had the closest second shot on No. 10, while Spila made the longest putt on No. 15. Kennis was closest to the pin on No. 17.
In league action this past week (May 19), Muth and Ed Serge took home top honors with a 68, while second place went to Dan Stamler and Tim Carlson with a 72. Alan Borden and Spila were third with a 73.
Carter Newcome made the longest putt on No. 3, with Stamler being closest to the pin on No. 5. Crawford had the closest third shot on No. 7.
Crawford also shot the low gross of the day with a 35, while Spila had the low net (31).
q q q
FALLS CREELK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a Red, White & Blue Scramble this past week and the quartet of Butch Martell, Jack Amick, Tom Herzing and Tom Lingenfelter captured first place.
Second went to the team Ray Wyant, Mike Slimmer, Don Gutheridge and Wayne London, while Bob Scott, Doug Powell, Jeff Norris and Bob Smiley were third.
Bob Fornaug was closest to the pin on No. 3, while Reggie Hoover made the longest putt on No. 9. Herzing had the closest second shot on No. 15
Dixon wins Inndy pole
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar’s current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds on Sunday.
The six-time IndyCar champion was the ninth and final driver to make his four-lap qualifying attempt around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he had to beat a pair of IndyCar’s rising young stars to grab the pole.
Colton Herta, the 21-year-old American signed just last week to a contract extension with Andretti Autosport, made his attempt moments before Dixon. Herta’s average speed of 231.665 mph put him on the pole ahead of Rinus VeeKay, the 20-year-old Dutchman who became a first-time winner a week ago on the road course at Indy.
But then it was time for Dixon, the driver called “The Iceman” who is considered the best of his generation.
He had noticed his crew tinkering with his car but asked no questions. And Dixon didn’t want feedback from his three Ganassi teammates who had already made their qualifying runs.