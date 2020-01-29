SHEFFIELD — The Brockway boys basketball team saw a second-half rally fall short as it suffered a 48-43 loss on the road against Sheffield Wednesday.
The Rovers trailed 20-8 after the opening quarter and faced a 33-15 deficit at the half before battling back after the break.
Brockway held a 10-6 edge in the second quarter before a dominant 18-9 fourth quarter cut the deficit down to five.
Alec Freemer led the Rovers with a game-high 21 points behind five three-pointers, four of which came in the second half, while Aiden Bullers hit a pair of threes on his way to eight points for the visitors.
Brockway (5-12) hosts Cameron County Monday.