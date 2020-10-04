DuBois edges Clearfield
HYDE — The DuBois boys soccer team went on the road and came away with a 2-1 victory over Clearfield Saturday.
The Bison took the early lead on a goal by Mathias Croft. Luke Winters assisted on the goal at 3:15.
The Beavers tied the game at 27:24 when Justin Kalgren scored.
DuBois’ Edward Burkett booted the winner through at 76:03.
DuBois is back in action today as it visits Tyrone.
Lady Dutch top Port Allegany
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys volleyball team came away with a five-set victory over visiting Port Allegany Saturday, winning 25-21, 17-25, 12-25, 25-20, 15-9.
Holly Anthony led the Lady Dutch with 11 kills while Rylee Nicklas chipped in seven kills.
St. Marys was led by Lindsey Reiter in assists with 19, while Samantha Vavala and Olivia Dunmire each had 24 digs and Janelle Krug chipped in 20 digs.
“We got off to a slow start again today, but really came out and played the fourth and fifth set,” St. Marys head coach Missy Nicklas said. “We need to cut down on our service errors and mental mistakes.”
In junior varsity action, the Lady Gators won in three sets by a score of 21-25, 25-23, 15-13, as Bella Field led the Lady Dutch with six kills.
St. Marys is back in action today as it hosts Elk County Catholic.