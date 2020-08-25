McElrone hole-in-one
DuBOIS — James “Bagger” McElrone recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole on the Gold Course during the Treasure Lake Couples Tournament on Sunday.
The ace was McElrone’s second of the season and the 11th of his career. It was witnessed by Jamie Overbeck, his daughter and playing partner, and Ed and Sally Moran.
Pitt to open vs. Austin Peay
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh will host Austin Peay in the 2020 season opener at Heinz Field on Sept. 12.
The Panthers announced the game on Tuesday. Austin Peay replaces Miami (Ohio) on Pitt’s schedule after the Mid-American Conference announced earlier this month it would postpone fall athletics.
The game will be the first-ever between the Governors — a member of the Football Championship Subdivision — and the Panthers. Austin Peay reached the FCS quarterfinals last fall.
The game also completes Pitt’s revised 2020 schedule. The Atlantic Coast Conference scuttled the original schedule after the Big Ten and Pac 12 both opted to postpone their fall seasons.
The Panthers will play 10 ACC opponents. Austin Peay will serve as Pitt’s lone non-conference game.
Messi wants out of Barca
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.
The club confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Argentina great sent a document expressing his desire to leave.
The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.
The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona — the first without a title since 2007-08 — and ignited one of its worst crises ever.
Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.