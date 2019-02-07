DuBois rifle tops DCC
DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team remained unbeaten on the season as it defeated DuBois Central Catholic 1432-1367 Thursday.
The Beavers (8-0) were led by Alex Long with a new personal best of 294, while Courtney Weidow added a personal best 287.
DuBois also earned personal bests from Alexandria Howard (286) and Kassie Uplinger (281), while Keith Fatula (284) rounded out the scorers for DuBois.
Janee Waxler (270), Jordan Uplinger (250) and Ashley Yanulittis (237) all scored personal bests for DuBois as their scores were not counted towards the team total.
Emma Cooper led the way for DuBois Central Catholic with a 285, while Mackenzie Park followed with a 273.
Jacob Snyder (273), Maddie Hannah (271) and Hayes Cooper (255) rounded out the scorers for the Cardinals.
On the junior varsity side, DuBois came away with a 290-276 win to move to 6-2 on the season.
Jeremy Wolfgang led the way for the Beavers with a personal best of 99, while Zack Roy added a 96 and Cassandra Salter finished with a personal best 95.
Mia Edwards led the way for DCC with a 94.
DuBois is back in action today as it hosts Bishop Carroll at 4 p.m.
DCC girls fall at North Clarion
MARIENVILLE — North Clarion jumped out to a 30-21 halftime lead Thursday against DuBois Central Catholic on its way to a 54-38 victory against the Lady Cardinals.
Senior Ashley Wruble scored 11 points to lead DCC (7-12), while Shayleigh Gulvas added eight points and Alyssa Bittner seven.
Abby Gatesman finished with a game-high 18 points to the lead the host She-Wolves (16-4). Mackenzie Bauer also reached double figured with 15.
Central Catholic is back in action Saturday at Johnsonburg for a 5 p.m. contest.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a perfect game from Cam Tilson in the Industrial League’s Division 1.
Also in the Industrial League, Carl Haymaker finished with a game of 279 in Division 1, while Randy Spencer also made the honor roll in Division 2 with a 276 game.
Kyle Stoddard also made the honor roll in the Industrial League’s Division 2 by bowling a 279 game on his way to a 780 series.
Cherie Naugle earned a spot on the honor roll by bowling a 235 game in the Domestic Engineers League this week.
A pair of bowlers from the DuBois Lanes Juniors League earned a spot on this edition of the honor roll.
Ryan Mistkavich posted a game of 279 on his way to a 814 series, while Antonio Willar bowled a 278 game and recorded a 767 to also earn a spot on the list.
This edition of the honor roll also features a pair of bowlers from the Sunday Mixed Couples League.
On the men’s side, Tony Morelli bowled a game of 288, while on the women’s side, Jeri Watson also earned a spot on the list by posting a 236 game.
Ohio State edges Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Young scored the go-ahead basket with 63 seconds left and Ohio State held off Penn State 74-70 in a Big Ten game on Thursday night.
The Buckeyes (15-7, 5-6) were 25-9 last season but lost three times to Penn State, including the semifinals of the conference tournament.
After consecutive road games, the task doesn’t get much easier for the Nittany Lions, who host No. 7 Michigan on Tuesday.
