Hunter-Trapper Ed openings
PENFIELD — There are still some openings for the Hunter Trapper Education course at the Moshannon Bureau of Forestry Annex building Tuesday, June 26, and Wednesday, June 27, from 6-9:30 p.m. The course is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
This is a two day course and participants must attend both days to pass the course. This course is required by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to purchase a hunting license.
Class size is limited to the first 40 students to register. To register, log on to the Game Commission website at www.pgc.state.pa.us and click on Hunter Education and then on calendar and go to June 26 and register for the class located at Moshannon State Forest.
For more information or assistance, contact Dave Sylvis at 814-603-2299 or 814-371-8596. The class is free of charge paid for by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. All new hunters must complete this course to be able to purchase a hunting license.
DuBois YMCA Golf Classic
DuBOIS — Registrations are being taken for its 27th Annual DuBois Area YMCA Family Golf Classic being held at the Beechwoods Golf Course on Friday, July 27.
The $95 entry fee includes tournament play and cart, use of driving range, picnic style lunch and dinner buffet and prizes awarded for blind draw and low gross, and skill prizes.
An informational flyer and registration form is available at www.duboisymca.org on the News page. If you have questions or wish to register by phone, call Paula DuBois at 375-9622.
Horseshoe results
DuBOIS — The duo of Scot Meholick and Rick Swanson took home first-place honors in the Wednesday Night League at Dad’s Horseshoe Club this past week.
Tom Hewitt and Butch Vitarelli came in second, while third went to the team of Cal Himes and Fred Precht.
The league is always looking for new horseshoe pitchers. If interested, call Butch at 541-6745 or Scot at 591-0849.
Astros win 10th straight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Houston Astros won their 10th straight game, with Dallas Keuchel getting three-run homers from Max Stassi and Alex Bregman to rout the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Saturday.
Jose Altuve hit a two-run double in the first inning to send the World Series champions on their way. The Astros had an 11-game win streak last season that ended in Kansas City.
The Royals have lost five in a row and are just 2-12 in June.
Keuchel (4-8) began to emerge from a monthlong funk, allowing two unearned runs and six hits in six innings. The 2015 Cy Young winner had surrendered a combined 17 runs over his last three outings, and had not won since tossing seven scoreless innings against Texas on May 13.
Danny Duffy (3-7) had been pitching well of late, but the Royals left-hander allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings.
