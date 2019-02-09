ECC edges DuBois in OT
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team outscored DuBois 8-3 in the overtime period to secure a 59-54 victory at home Saturday night.
The Beavers outscored ECC 13-9 in both the first and second quarters to take a eight-point lead into the half at 26-18.
The Crusaders responded with a dominant third quarter in which they outscored the visitors 22-9 to take a 40-35 into the final quarter of play.
DuBois responded by holding a 16-11 edge in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.
In the extra period, Alec Wehler scored four points, as he and Alex Breindel each went 2 of 2 at the free-throw line down the stretch to secure the victory.
Wehler finished with 13 points on the night while Briendel had 10 for ECC, while Regis Wortman led the Crusaders with a game-high 20 points.
DuBois was led by Chase Husted with 18 points, while Alex Beers also finished in double figures on the night with 14.
DuBois hosts Johnsonburg Monday for its third game in as many days, while Elk County Catholic returns to action Tuesday on the road against Bradford.
Dream games canceled
DuBOIS —Both DuBois Dream semi-pro basketball games scheduled for this weekend were canceled.
Both the Lords of War from Baltimore and the Hickory Hoyas from North Carolina failed to show up to play on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, respectively.
The Dream return to action Saturday, Feb. 23 at home against the New York Crusaders at DuBois Central Catholic.
Vonn medals in final race
ARE, Sweden (AP) — One last comeback complete. One last medal.
Five days after crashing in super-G, Lindsey Vonn bounced back to win the bronze medal in the world championship downhill Sunday in the final race of her career.
It’s a medal that brings Vonn full circle: the American’s two silvers at the 2007 worlds on the same course in Are were the first two major championship medals of her career.
When Vonn crossed the finish line she had a big smile on her face, waved and bowed to the crowd.
Vonn had been planning on retiring in December but she recently moved up her retirement plans due to persistent pain in both of her surgically repaired knees. She then crashed in Tuesday’s super-G , coming away with a black eye and a bruised rib.
As soon as she exited the finish area, Vonn embraced Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, the only skier to win more World Cup races than Vonn — 86 to 82.
Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia defended her title from the 2017 worlds, finishing 0.23 seconds ahead of Corinne Suter of Switzerland and 0.49 ahead of Vonn.
