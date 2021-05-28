Dutch’s Aiello falls at states
HERSHEY — St. Marys senior Dylan Aiello saw his high school tennis career come to an end Friday when he lost his first round match, 6-0, 6-0, to Bethlehem Catholic junior Curtis Gruber at the PIAA Class AA Singles Championships at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Gruber, the District 11 champ, lost a round later in the quarterfinals to WPIAL champ Nicholas Sceller, 6-1, 6-1. The tournament resumes today with the semifinals and finals set to be played.
Youth softball sign-ups
DuBOIS — The DuBois Youth Girls Softball League is holding sign-ups for ages 12-18 today from noon-4 p.m. at Gregory Field.
People with questions can contact Paul Bojalad at 814-590-2990.
Weible hole-in-one
FALLS CREEK — Ron Weible used a 9-iron to ace the par-3, 120-yard third hole in rainy conditions Friday at the Beechwoods Golf Course.
The hole-in-one, the first for Weible, was witnessed by Les Weible.
Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf League played a low gross-low net flighted event on May 20.
Christina McGinnis took home first-place honors in the First Flight Gross event with an 87, while Karen Deloia (93) and Betsy Schuch (106) were second and third, respectively.
When it came to First Flight Net, Marian Gray placed first with a 78 and was followed by Darla Hawley (87) and Mary Reuscher (89).
In the Second Flight, Sue Tench was first in Gross with a 95, with Ginny Libby (101) second and Dot Hedglin (111) third. Helen Griebel won the Second Flight Net with a 70, while Anita Todd (83) was second and Mary reed (87) third.
Donna Burt-McCaliley captured top honors in the Third Flight Gross and was followed by Janet McMurrer (119) and Mary Ann Piccirillo (120). Kathy Caracci was first in the Third Flight Net, with Linda Brubaker placing second and Sharon Hay and Helen Garner tying for third with 81s.
In the Fourth Flight Gross, Nancy Kirkland (123), Toni Moulthrop (135) and Kate Walsh (146) finished first through third, respectively, while Mary Jean Hoddy was the Fourth Flight net winner wit an 89. Bridget Brown (98) was second.
Deloia carded birdies on No. 12 and 15 and had a chip-in on No. 12. Other players with chip-ins were Todd (No. 15), Garner (No. 9), Griebel (No. 6), Deb Mohney (No. 16) and Brubaker (No. 16).
This past week (May 27), the league held a low putts 4-woman team event on the Gold Course, and the quartet of Hawley, Hedglin. McCaliley and Kirkland took home first place with a 146.
Second place went to Susan Vokes, Sue Tench, Mohney and Hoddy with a 147, while the team of Gray, Kathleen Walsh, Brubaker and Linda Paul was third with a 150.
Caracci had a chip-in on No. 10, while Hedglin (No. 7), Hawley (No. 8), Deloia (No. 5) and Piccirillo (No. 7) all made birdies on those respective holes.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League held a shamble/3 Best Balls event this past week, and the quartet of Bill Hicks, Jeff Emerick, Ray Lockitski and John Showers captured first-place honors.
The team of Jim Kyler, Bob Fornauf, Tom Herzing and John Showers was second, while third went to the squad of Ray Wyant, Jerry Sanko, Jeff Norris and Joe Geppart.
Emerick made the longest putt on No. 8, while Jack Amick had the closest third shot on No. 13. Norris recorded the second closest shot on No. 16.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — The duo of Julia Kennis and Eric Barrett shot a 70 to collect top honors in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action this week.
Jim London and Beau Haney were second with a 71, while there was a tie for third between the teams of Bob Muth-Carter Vos and Craig Bukousky-Greg Kennis Jr. at 72.
Bukousky and Kennis Jr. tied for the low gross score of the day with 36s.
Alan Borden had the fewest putts (13), while Kennis Jr. had the closest third shot on No. 11. Dan Stamler made the longest putt on No. 17.
q q q
FERN — The “Golf Nuts” played at Hi-Level Golf Course on Thursday, and there was a tie for first place (260) between the teams of Les Schlosser-John Kruse-Tom Maloney and Frank Foulkrod-Charlie Muth-Joe Michalski.
Third place went to the team of Fran Inzana, Brian Hoover and Dave Heltman, who shot a 271.
Schlosser shot the low gross on the day with an 82. The Odd Man Out was Tom Mortimer and Tom Murray.
The league travels to Hunter Station in Tionesta this week.