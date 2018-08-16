ECC’s Schneider wins at Coudy
COUDERSPORT — Elk County Catholic’s Brady Schneider won the individual title at the season-opening Coudersport Golf Invitational Thursday, while the Crusaders tied for the best team score on the day.
Each team had five players compete in the event, with the three best scores counting. Both ECC and Wellsboro posted team scores of 253 in the 14-team event, but Wellsboro came away with the team title in a tiebreaker, as its fourth-best score (99) was better than ECC’s fourth-best score (102).
Schneider carded a 77 to earn medalists honors, while teammates Will Uberti and Mark Kraus shot 87 and 89, respectively, to round out ECC’s scoring. Crusaders Nick Daghir and Jordan DePrator each shot 102.
“It was a good start to the season for our team,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “Brady played very well and got our team off to an excellent start with a 77. This is a great score on a very challenging course. Will and Mark followed up Brady’s score with scores in the 80s which is also very good.”
“With only three practices, I am happy with the results of today’s match and I look forward to the DuBois-St. Marys Challenge (today) at the Leaning Pines.”
The DuBois-St. Marys Challenge features DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, ECC and St. Marys. Six players will compete in the event, with the top five scores counting towards the team score.
“We have three 18-hole matches and one 9-hole match in the first seven days of the season,” said Straub. “This is a good stretch for us and with Friday’s match at Leaning Pines, which is our home course, and Monday at Bavarian Hills, I am sure our team will feel comfortable on those two courses.”
Urena suspended 6 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena has been suspended six games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves with a pitch.
Major League Baseball announced the penalties Thursday, a day after Urena hit Acuna on the left arm with his first pitch in the Marlins’ 5-2 loss in Atlanta. The 20-year-old Acuna went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami — three of them leading off.
The 25-year-old Urena, from the Dominican Republic, is 3-12 with a 4.74 ERA in 24 starts. Unless appealed, the suspension is scheduled to begin Friday at Washington.
Also, Braves first base coach Eric Young was suspended one game and fined.
