Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The past week of bowling action around the area saw a trio of bowlers earn a spot on the honor roll.
In the Owens-Brockway League, Jeff Sedor earned a spot on the honor roll with a 280 game.
Gary Knight also made the honor roll out of the Gold League’s Division 1 after bowling a game of 278 this week.
Kyle Burkett made the honor roll after recording a game score of 278 in the Sportsman’s League A Division.
Pens’ Crosby out vs Rangers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss tonight’s game against the Rangers because of an undisclosed injury.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that Crosby will not travel with the club to New York. The Penguins also play Friday at New Jersey, but Sullivan did not explicitly say Crosby would miss both games.
The two-time MVP left a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Saturday night in the third period. Crosby got tangled up with Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson and moments later took a shot from Gustafsson that smacked off his right foot. He then headed to the locker room.
Sullivan said Crosby will continue to be evaluated but gave no timetable for a return. The 32-year-old Crosby has five goals and 12 assists in 17 games this season. The Penguins are also missing injured forward Patric Hornqvist and defenseman Kris Letgan.
Redskins name Haskins starter
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have named rookie Dwayne Haskins their starting quarterback for the rest of the season.
Interim coach Bill Callahan announced the expected move Monday with Washington returning from its bye week. Haskins is set to make his second NFL start on Sunday against the New York Jets.
The 15th overall pick out of Ohio State is 27 of 44 for 284 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in three appearances. Callahan says veteran Case Keenum, who started seven of the Redskins’ first nine games, will back up Haskins and Colt McCoy will serve as the third quarterback.
Haskins takes over for a 1-8 team that has so far beaten only the Miami Dolphins. Giving him the reins signals an organizational willingness to build for the future.