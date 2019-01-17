Rover wrestlers lose at Mercer
MERCER — The Brockway wrestling team made the long trek out Interstate 80 to Mercer Thursday evening, only to suffer a tough 36-27 loss to the Mustangs.
The match was a back-and-forth battle, with the teams trading wins in the first five bouts before Mercer strung together three victories in a row to take a 12-point lead at 24-12.
Brockway responded by winning three of the next four contested weights — there was no match at 195. A first-period pin by Garrett McClintick at 220 pulled the Rovers evens at 27-27.
However, Mustang heavyweight PJ Boggs then beat Hayden Thompson, 6-3. That sealed the victory for Mercer, as the the Mustangs’ Kara Peters was waiting to receive a forfeit in the final bout at 106.
Brockway also got pins from Mark Palmer, Anthony Glasl and Noah Bash on the night, while Eric Johnson won by decision.
The Rovers are off until next weekend (Jan. 25-26) when they travel to the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch High School.
Dutchmen fall to Warriors
ALLPORT — The St. Marys boys basketball team made the trip to West Branch Thursday night and suffered a 49-38 setback at the hands of the Warriors.
The game was tight at the half, with West Branch holding a slim 18-16 lead. The Warriors then got some breathing room by outscoring the Flying Dutchmen 11-4 in the third quarter on their way to the 11-point victory.
Larry Cowder scored a game-high 15 points for the Warriors (9-4), while David Guerra (12) and Ayden Gutierrez (10) also reached double figures.
Mitchell Reiter led St. Marys with 13 points.
St. Marys (4-9) hosts Johnsonburg on Wednesday.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This weeks bowling honor roll features seven bowlers from around the area.
Two bowlers from the Town & County League earned a spot on this week’s honor roll.
Joe Caruso led the way with a 290 game, while Nate Nosker also made the honor roll by bowling a game of 277.
The honor roll also features a pair of bowlers from the Industrial League Division 1, as Carl Haymaker bowled a game of 286 and Kyle Shannon also earned a spot by bowling a 277 game.
Scot Meholick staked his name on this edition of the honor roll by bowling a 279 game to finish with a 759 series in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League this week.
Makayla Nicastro bowled a 241 game score in the DuBois Lanes Juniors League this week to earn a spot on the honor roll.
In the Sunday Mixed Couples League, Tony Morelli posted a 752 series score to earn a spot on the honor roll.
Steelers hire Faulkner
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Eddie Faulkner is the new running backs coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team announced Faulkner’s hiring on Thursday. Faulkner replaces James Saxon, whose contract was not renewed after the Steelers finished 9-6-1 and missed the playoffs.
Faulkner comes to the Steelers from North Carolina State, where he spent the last six years as tight ends/running backs coach and special teams coordinator. Faulkner worked closely with Pittsburgh rookie running back Jaylen Samuels, who caught a school-record 202 passes during his career with the Wolfpack.
Samuels and James Conner played well in place of Le’Veon Bell, who sat out the season after declining to sign his $14.4 million franchise tender. Conner reached the Pro Bowl while Samuels finished with 455 combined yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Despite their success, Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team was simply ready to make a change when it declined not to retain Saxon.
