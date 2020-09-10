Lady Rovers fall to Punxsy
BROCKWAY — Despite sweeping doubles action, the Brockway girls tennis team suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat at the hands of visiting Punxsutawney Thursday afternoon.
In doubles action, it was Selena Buttery and Morgan Pirow teaming up to win the No. 1 match over Hannah Pearc and Emily McMahn by a score of 83.
Hannah Zoccolotto and Taylor Rhed defeated Haley Smith and Bailee Stello 8-0 at No. 2 doubles for the Lady Rovers.
Also winning their doubles match were Maci Dixon and Emily Machalski, who won the No. 3 match 8-6 over Brooke Skarbek and Rachel Porada.
At No. 1 singles, Buttery suffered a 6-2, 6-2 defeat at the hands of Chloe Presloid, while Punxsy’s Jayden McMahan topped Pirow 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match.
Rhed fell 6-0, 6-1 to Allie Meko at No. 3 singles, while the No. 4 match saw Zuccolotto fall to Kendal Johnston by a final of 6-2, 6-1.
Brockway is back in action Monday at home as it takes on DuBois.
Area Golf Results
BEECHWOODS — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
First place went to Butch Martell, Don Gutheridge, Jeff Norris and Ken Snyder.
In second place was the foursome of Bert Schenk, Wayne London, Terry Stockdale and Fent Shenkle.
Ray Wyant, Joe Smith, R. Lissy and George Sanko took third.
London had the longest putt on the third hole, while Gutheridge recorded the closest second shot on No. 16 and Martell had the closest second shot on the 18th.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Jim McAfoos and Terry Stahlman tied for first place with Greg Tennis Sr. and Pete Holt, as both duos shot a 72 in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
Third place went to Teresa Kennis and Bob Muth, who finished two shots back with a 74.
Dan Stamler made the longest putt on the 15th hole, while Alan Borden had the closest second shot on No. 16 and Beau Haney was closest to the pin on hole 17.
McAfoos recorded the low gross score with a 38, while Pete Holt had the low net round with a 33.