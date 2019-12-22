Crusaders run past Chucks
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball used another strong first-quarter performance in its home gym to seize control Satuurday evening against Punxsutawney en route to a 74-44 District 9 League victory.
The Crusaders raced out to a 21-6 lead after the opening eight minutes before Punxsy won the second quarter, 18-16, to go into the half trailing 37-24. It was all ECC after the break though, as the Crusaders outscored the Chucks 37-20 over the final two quarters to win going away.
Elk County hit eight 3-pointers in the win, while Punxsy drained five shots from the behind the arc.
Mark Kraus came off the bench to lead ECC with 18 points, including a pair of triples, while Reis Wortman had 16 points. Will Uberti added 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Mason McAllister chipped in eight points.
Nick Humble paced Punxsy with a game-high 22 points, including four treys, to account for half of the Chucks points on the night.
Elk County also won the JV game 33-28.
Luke Jansen led the Crusaders wit h16 points, including three 3-pointers, while Charlie Breindel added eight. Zack Dinger dropped in 16 points for the Chucks.
Elk County (6-0) is the top seed for this weekend’s Elk County Holiday Tournament and plays St. Marys (2-3) in fourth and final game of the day at 8 p.m. Friday at St. Marys Area High School.
The opening boys’ game pits Johnsonburg vs. Ridgway at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
TCS/CE Football All-Stars
The list featuring all the players on the First and Second Teams, as well as the Honorable Mention selections for the 2019 Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Football All-Stars was omitted from Sunday’s edition.
The list can be found on today’s scoreboard and will run again this coming Sunday on the scoreboard as well.
DCS sweeps doubleheader
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams swept a home doubleheader against Great Commission Thursday evening.
The Lady Eagles (4-1) opened the night with a 45-6 victory before the Eagles came away with a 61-29 victory to complete the sweep.
The DCS girls jumped out to a 16-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Great Commission scored all six of its points in the second quarter. The Lady Eagles closed out the game with a 24-0 advantage in the second half.
Lady Eagle Gabby Meholick scored a game-high 14 points, including eight in the first quarter, while teammate Rorrie Maynard had 11 — seven of which came in the third quarter.
On the boys’ side, DCS (2-2) held a 14-10 lead after one quarter before using a 20-5 run in the second quarter to seize control of things on its way to the 32-point victory.
Gabe Hoover led the Eagles with a game-high 29 points. Zaden Thomas also reached double figures with 11, while Colin Thomas added seven points.
The DuBois Christian School teams return to action Jan. 3 at Calvary Baptist-Clymer.