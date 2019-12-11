ECC girls defeat Ramettes
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team secured a dominant 40-19 victory in its season-opener over visiting Johnsonburg Wednesday night.
The Lady Crusaders (1-0) jumped out to a 12-2 lead after one quarter of play and led 28-8 at halftime on their way to the 21-point victory.
Taylor Newton led all scorers with 17 points for ECC, while Julia Aikens added a double-digit perfjoamcne with 10 in the win.
Tami Geci chipped in six points while Brooke Bauer added five for the Lady Crusaders.
Kaci Stelene led Johnsonburg (0-4) with 10 points in the loss while Carmellia Pratt added four points.
Both teams are back in action Friday at home, as ECC hosts Brookville while Johnsonburg takes on Punxsutawney.
Lady Dutch power past Kane
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team used a dominant first quarter to take the lead and never looked back on its way to a 56-26 victory over visiting Kane Wednesday night.
St. Marys (3-0) was led by a 10-point night from Kaylee Muccio, while Lauren Eckert and Allison Schlimm each chipped in nine points.
The Lady Dutch used a strong three-point shooting performance to power their way to victory, as six different players combined to hit eight treys on the night.
Four of those made threes came in the opening quarter, as Eckert sparked the hot start with a trio of triples while Britney Shaw added a three in the opening frame as St. Marys led 18-8 after one quarter of play.
St. Marys lead 32-17 at halftime as Megan Quesenberry and Schlimm each had five points in the second.
St. Marys finished the game off by outscring Kane 14-5 in the third and 10-4 in the fourth as Muccio and Giorgia Baciga added three-pointers in the fourth.
The Lady Dutch return to the court Friday as they take on Smethport at home.
Brookville girls top St. Joseph’s
BROOKVILLE — Improving to 2-1, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team got 20 points from Marcy Schindler in a 57-48 win over visiting St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders also put Madison Johnson and Lauren Hergert in double figures with 15 and 12 points resepctively.
Brookville led 30-19 at halftime and by as many as 20 points early in the fourth quarter before St. Joe’s cut into that margin to set the final.
Brookville travels to Elk County Catholic Friday for its District 9 League opener.
Angels to sign 3B Rendon
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract Wednesday, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced and was subject to a successful physical.
Rendon is the third prized free agent to strike a big-money deal at this week’s baseball winter meetings. He’ll join three-time MVP Mike Trout on a team that’s made just one postseason appearance in the past decade.
The Angels had missed out on free agent right-hander Gerrit Cole, who agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the deal told the AP.
Rendon, who has played all seven of his major league seasons with Washington, drove in a career-best 126 runs while helping the Nationals capture the franchise’s first World Series championship this year.
The Nationals had remained in contact with the 29-year-old Rendon’s representatives Wednesday, according to general manager Mike Rizzo.