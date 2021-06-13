DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played a ONES event on Thursday with the quartet of Vicki Struble, Ginny Libby, Mary Ann Piccirillo and Toni Moulthrop taking home first-place honors.
Second went to the team of Anita Todd, Mary Reed, Carol Korthaus and Carol Prace, while Darla Hawley, Sue tench, Sharon Hay and Kathy Caracci were third.
Todd had a birdie on No. 9 and chip-ins on Nos. 6 and 10. Libby (No. 11) and Korthaus (No. 18) also had chip-ins.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a Shamble this past week, and the team of Butch Martell, Walt Kosiba, Bob Smiley and Joe Geppart shot a 224 to take first place.
The trio of Bert Schenk, Jeff Emerick and Mike Slimmer shot a 225 to finish second, while Joe Swisher, Jeff Norris, Joe Smith and Don Guthridge were third with a 226.
Guthridge made the longest putt on No. 2, while Ray Wyant had the closest second shot on No. 6. Martell had the closest third shot on No. 13.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Colton Gearhart and Greg Kennis Sr. shot a 70 to collect first-place honors in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action on Wednesday.
Cork Egolf and Jim McAfoos came in second with a 72, while the duos of Rick Haney-Fr. Mark Mastrian and Jim London-Greg Kennis Jr. tied for third with 73s.
Kennis Jr. shot the low gross of the day with a 33, while Gearhart had the low net with a 33 as well. Alan Borden was closest to the pin on No. 14, while Kennis Jr. made the longest putt on No. 18.