DuBois Bucks to allow fans
DuBOIS — With Wednesday’s release of guidelines, Guidance for All Sports Permitted to Operate During the COVID-19 Disaster Emergency to Ensure the Safety and Health of Employees, Athletes and the Public, by the Governor’s office, management of the DuBois Bucks team announced that a limited number of spectators will be able to attend home games effective starting this Friday in time for the home opener against the Butler Bluesox.
The home slate for the Bucks starts this Friday night with a 9-inning game against the Butler Bluesox with first-pitch set for 7pm. Tickets are available for a pre-sale on duboisbucks.com/store
Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a shamble at Beechwoods Golf Course June 4.
The foursome of Butch Martell, Doug Powell, Jerry Sanko and John Showers took first place.
Second place went to Ray Wyant, Wayne London, Don Guthridge and Terry Stockdale.
Finishing in third was the group of Bert Schenk Don Jewell, Rich Stewart and Fred Gustafson.
Showers recorded the closes third shot of the day, while Mike Sackash had the closest second shot and Mike Slimmer sunk the longest putt of the day.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted a ‘Ones (Net) ABCD’ event at the Treasure Lake Silver Course June 4.
Anita Todd took first place with a score of 5-under par, while Karen Deloia finished second, recording the only other under-par round of the day at 1-under.
Stephanie Donati came in at even par to take third place ahead of Helen Garner who shot a 3-over par round to finish fourth.
Dot Hedglin was one shot back of Garner with a 4-over par day to take fifth place, while Mary Ann Piccirillo and Mary Reuscher tied for sixth place after both posting rounds of 5-over par.
Local Sports Schedule
DuBOIS — Here is the schedule for upcoming games in the Federation League and The Tri-State Collegiate Baseball League:
Thursday, June 11
Federation League
Hepburnia at Spike Island Pirates, 6 p.m.
Rossiter at Sykesville, 6 p.m.
PGP Huskers at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Pulaski, at Stern Family Field, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 12
Tri-State Collegiate League
Butler Bluesox at DuBois Bucks, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
Tri-State Collegiate League
Butler Ironbucks at DuBois Bucks (DH), at Stern Family Field, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 14
Federation League
PGP at Rossiter, 2 p.m.
Brookville at DuBois, 2 p.m.
Pulaski at Hepburnia, 4 p.m.
Sykesville at Spike Island Pirates, 6 p.m.
Tri-State Collegiate League
DuBois Bucks at Steel City Blacksox (DH), TBA