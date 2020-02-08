St. Francis softball opens 1-1
SPARTANSBURG, S.C. —The St. Francis University softball team opened its season over the weekend and split its first team games in the USC Upstate Spartan Classic.
St. Francis won its season opener Friday, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Marshall, 5-4. A pair of DuBois Central Catholic graduates — Jordy Frank and Ashley Wruble — played big roles in the victory.
Wruble, a freshman playing in her first official college game, started at designated player and went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
She doubled home her former DCC teammate Frank in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2 at the time. Frank had reached on an error. Wruble added a RBI single in the sixth, plating Brittany Crawford to pull the Red Flash within a run at 4-3.
St. Francis then got solo homers from Tayven Rousseau and Madeline Barnes in the top of the seventh to gran a 5-4 lead.
Grace Vesco tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to finish off the complete game victory. Frank, who was 0-for-3 at the plate with the one run, caught a fly ball in center for the first out in the inning. Vesco allowed four runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out six and walking seven.
St. Francis then fell 10-2 in five innings Saturday to Bucknell.
Frank went 1-for-2 in the loss, while Wruble was 0-for-2. Wruble again started at DP before seeing action at shortstop late in the game.
St. Francis closes out the event today against Towson (11 a.m.) and host USC Upstate (1 p.m.)
DAMS wrestling results
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior high wresting team competed in a tri-meet Thursday and dropped matches to Clearfield (53-27) and Curwensville (48-34).
Tycen Roy and Zack Gallagher each record a pair of falls for the Beavers. Teammates Aiden Snowberger, Carter Wilson, and Kadin Miller also collected two victories on the day, with Wilson winning once by fall. In exhibition action, Garett Prontock also won with a pin
DuBois (2-7) competed in its annual DuBois Harley-Davidson Duals on Saturday.