Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A trio of area bowlers have landed on the first edition of the Christmas Week Bowling Honor Roll.
Ryan Mitskavich rolled a 278 game as part of 774 series in Division A of the Sportsman’s League, while Patrick Snyder posted a 290 game in the same division.
Joe Swisher added a 279 game in the Gold Odd League
UCF wins Gasparilla Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Richie Grant and Tre’mon Morris-Brash had first-quarter defensive touchdowns, Dillon Gabriel lead three third-quarter scoring drives and Central Florida beat Marshall 48-25 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Monday.
Grant had a 39-yard interception return on Marshall’s third play from scrimmage 56 seconds into the game and Morris-Brash recovered a fumble and ran it 55 yards for a score that helped UCF go up 21-0 with 7 minutes left in the first quarter.
Gabriel threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Otis Anderson, connected on a 75-yard score with Marlon Williams, and added a 3-yard TD run as UCF went ahead 45-22 with 6:39 remaining in the third.
Gabriel completed 14 of 24 passes for 260 yards as the Knights (10-3) reached 10 or more wins in a school-record third consecutive season. Williams caught seven passes for 132 yards and Greg McCrae had 80 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Isaiah Green went 9 of 23 for 173 yards with a TD and had a rushing touchdown for Marshall (8-5). Brenden Knox, the Conference USA MVP, had 103 yards on 26 carries.
Indians sign 2B Hernandez
CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent second baseman Cesar Hernandez has agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Cleveland Indians, a person familiar with with negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.
Hernandez, who spent the past seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, must past a physical this week before the deal is announced.
The person who spoke on condition anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. ESPN.com was first to report the agreement.
The Indians were in the market for a second baseman after not picking up veteran Jason Kipnis’ contract option for 2020.
The 29-year-old Hernandez became available when the Phillies chose not to offer him a contract. He batted .279 with 14 homers and 71 RBIs in 161 games last season.
Hernandez is a career .277 hitter.
With Hernandez expected to sign, the Indians will likely keep Jose Ramirez at third base. The club considered sliding Ramirez over to the right side of the infield and pair him with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, whose name continues to be bounced around in trade rumors.