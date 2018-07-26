DuBois equipment issue dates
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area football program will be issuing football equipment for all players participating the following dates early next week.
Equipment for the varsity and JV programs (grades 10-12) will be issued Monday and Tuesday (July 30-31), with equipment for the junior High programs (grades 7-9) issued on Wednesday (Aug. 1).
Players and parents should got to duboisfootball.com or dasd.k12.pa.us for specific equipment issue times.
A reminder to all players that all signed physical and permission forms need to be returned as soon as possible to the Senior High School Athletic Office.
Pens resign goaltender Jarry
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Tristan Jarry to a two-year contract.
The deal Thursday is a two-way contract for this season and a one-way contract for 2019-2020. The average annual value at the NHL level is $675,000.
The 23-year-old Jarry is the last of Pittsburgh’s restricted free agents to sign with the team. He went 14-6-2 with a 2.77 goals against average last season while backing up Matt Murray. Jarry’s 14 wins led all NHL rookie goaltenders and his two shutouts were a team high. Jarry is expected to compete with Casey DeSmith once again as the primary backup behind Murray.
