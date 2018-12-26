DuBois Jr. High finishes 11th
ERIE — The DuBois junior high wrestling team took 11th out of 25 teams at the Eric Witherite Memorial Tournament at McDowell High School Saturday.
Brendan Orr and Austin Mitchell both placed third, while Braden Roy and AJ Nicastro each placed fourth.
“We’re still a fairly inexperienced team and have a lot to learn,” DuBois head coach Beau Bash said. “All the kids are hard workers and are moving forward in the right direction.”
The team’s next competition is Jan. 3 at St. Marys High School at 6 p.m.
YMCA basketball registration
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for its 5th and 6th grad girls individual basketball league.
Registrations will be taken up until the first practice which will be held on Thursday, Jan. 3 from 4-5 p.m. at the YMCA.
Cost is free for a family member, $20 for a youth member and $40 for potential members.
Games will be played on Friday evenings beginning Jan. 11, for additional information contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.
YMCA youth soccer registration
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for youth soccer for boys and girls currently in kindergarten through 4th grade.
Participants will meet twice per week for a practice on Wednesday evenings and games on Saturday mornings, learning basic skills such as foot coordination, passing, dribbling and game rules.
There will be two groups, kindergarten through 2nd grad and 3rd through 4th grade and cost is free for members, $20 for a youth member and $40 for a potential member.
Sign up at the YMCA front desk up until the first practice which is Jan. 9th and for anyone seeking addition information contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.
First Responder Bowl cancelled
DALLAS (AP) — The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl between No. 23 Boise State and Boston College has been canceled because of the threat of severe weather after a delay of nearly an hour and a half.
The game was stopped with BC leading 7-0 with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter Wednesday at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The delay came not long after AJ Dillon ran 19 yards for a touchdown.
Before the announcement, fans began returning to their seats after a line of severe storms rolled through the area near downtown Dallas. More storms were expected later in the day.
Boise (10-3) was trying for its second straight 11-win season after losing to Fresno State 19-16 in overtime in the Mountain West Conference championship game. The Eagles (7-5) were going for the first eight-win season in six years under coach Steve Addazio.
NFL Monday Night ratings up
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” posted an 8 percent increase over last season, and remained the most-watched series on cable.
The 17-game prime-time package averaged 11.647 million viewers compared to 10.788 million last season and 11.390 million in 2016. The most-watched game was the Nov. 17 matchup between Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams, which attracted 16.7 million viewers. The game was originally scheduled for Mexico City, but it was moved to Los Angeles due to field conditions. The Rams won 54-51 in the highest-scoring game in the series’ 49-season history.
New Orleans was the highest-metered market with an average rating of 14.4, followed by Norfolk, Virginia, (11.6); Richmond, Virginia, (10.9); Kansas City (10.6); and Denver (10.1).
