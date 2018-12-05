PSU-DuBois women top Fayette
LEMONT FURNACE — Four different players finished with double-digit points as the Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team won their third game in a row, defeating Penn State Fayette 73-59 on the road Wednesday.
The team’s were tied at 19 after the opening quarter before DuBois outscored Fayette by six points in both the second and third quarters to take control of the game.
Hope Bridge led DuBois with 16 points off the bench on 6 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the line while pulling down six rebounds.
Melody Young added 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Kristen Williams finished with 13 points and Maddie Sprankle added 10.
As a team, DuBois finished the game 29 of 66 (43.9%) from the floor in the game, including 4 of 8 from behind the arc.
Fayette’s Dae-lin Burnsworth led all scorers with 19 points, while Lyndsey Huhn added 12 and Kaitlyn Riley finished with 10 points for Fayette.
DuBois returns home Dec. 15 as they play host to Penn State Greater Allegheny in a PSUAC contest at 1 p.m.
PSU-DuBois men fall at Fayette
LEMONT FURNACE — Penn State DuBois trailed from start to finish as Penn State Fayette opened the game on a 10-0 run and also led 23-3 and never surrendered that lead on their way to a commanding 85-66 victory.
The loss was the fourth in a row for DuBois, all of which coming in PSUAC games.
Fayette had four players finish in double figures, led by 17 points apiece from Marvin Sidon and Dominic Boring.
London Hoxie added 15 points, while Tavian Mozie finished with 13 in the victory.
DuBois was led by Malik Gordon with 15 points, while Zach Dahlstrand was the team’s only other double-digit scorer with 12.
Dylan Huey and Brandon Bernhardt each added eight points for DuBois in the loss.
A big factor in the loss for DuBois was turnovers, as they turned the ball over 31 times in the game, compared to 11 turnovers by Fayette.
Those 31 turnovers led to 35 points off of turnovers for Fayette, while DuBois finished with just nine points off turnovers.
DuBois had an advantage inside, outscoring Fayette 38-24 in the paint and finishing with a 33-23 edge in rebounds, but Fayette countered that with their shooting from beyond the arc.
The home side went 13 of 27 (35.1 percent) from three, as Sidon, Boring and Hoxie all knocked down three three-pointers apiece.
DuBois will look to pick up their first conference victory of the season as they play host to Penn State New Kensington Friday at 7 p.m.
