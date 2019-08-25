Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Jim McAfoos and Bob Muth took first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League with a score of 58 on Wednesday.
Second place was a tie between Greg Tennis Sr. and Jim London along with Jeff Colbey and Cork Egolf as both twosomes finished two shots back at 60.
McAfoos had the fewest putts on the day with 13, while Colbey was closest to the pin on the second hole.
Egolf had the closest second shot on No. 9, as McAfoos recorded the low gross score of the day with a 36.