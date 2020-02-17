Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS —The Sportsman’s League led the way with five bowlers earning a spot on the honor roll.
Three of which came out of the league’s A Division, as Dan Overholser led the way with a 278 game, while Jackie Mitskavich bowled a 278 game on her way to recording a 699 series and John Hilliard also came in with a game of 278 this week.
The league also saw a pair of bowlers make the list out of the B Division, as Ryan Mitskavich rolled games of 288 and 279 on his way to an 816 series, while Brad Young also recorded a game score of 279.
Bill Barry made the honor roll out of the Gold League’s Division 2 by bowling a series of 788 this week.
Vegas beats Capitals, 3-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored his team-high 27th goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night.
Nick Holden and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves.
Alex Ovechkin remained stuck on 698 career goals after being held without a point for the fifth consecutive game, his longest drought of the season.
It was Vegas’ third-straight victory, and it improved to 7-3-2 since coach Pete DeBoer took over for Gerard Gallant, who was fired on Jan. 15.
T.J. Oshie scored both goals for Washington in the third period. Braden Holtby made 26 saves.
While much of the focus has been Ovechkin’s milestone chase, Washington’s John Carlson is just two points shy of passing Calle Johansson (474) for the most points by a defenseman in franchise history. Carlson assisted on Oshie’s second goal.