TIONESTA — The Golf Nuts held their weekly play at Hunter’s Station Wednesday.
Gary Starr, Tom Murray, Joe Swisher and Joe Michalski took first place with a team total of 351.
Second place went to the team of Frank Foulkrod, Les Schlosser, Charlies Much and Ed Pasi with a score of 357.
The team of Grorgr Heitzenrater, Mike Ross, Dick Platt and Chuck States posted a score of 359 to finish third.
Fred Rowels, Chuck Eldridge, Terry Crawford and Tom Deemer posted a 368 to tie for fourth with the team of Tom Mortimer, Dave Shobert, Emory Keith and Dave Beane.
Starr finished with the low gross score of the day, shooting a 5-over par 75.
Starr, Hetzenrater and Kruse took the quota points, while Dave Heltman took the Odd Man Out honors.
Next week the Golf Nuts will play at Hi-Level Golf Course in Fern.
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted their annual Swing Fore Women’s Health tournament Thursday, June 21 at the Treasure Lake Gold Course.
The event, which was coordinated by committee members Ginny Libby, Mary Jean Huddy, Darla Hawley and Carol Korthaus, raised $2,700 for the Hahne Regional Cancer Center.
The foursome of Amy O’Donnell, Tammy Horner, Sue DeSalve and Andi Olson took first place.
Second place went to Betsy Schuch, Karen Deloia, Mary Reed and Patty Trainor.
Darla Hawley, Ginny Libby, Mary Jean Huddy and Carol Korthaus took third place in the tournament.
