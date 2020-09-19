Lady Beavers suffer loss
Karns City — The DuBois girls soccer team dropped to 2-1 on the season with a 7-3 loss on the road against Karns City Saturday.
The Lady Beavers trailed 5-2 at the half as they got opening half goals from Stefanie Hoyt and Monica Scotto, while Rylee Wadding added a goal in the second half.
DuBois is back in action today as it hosts Altoona at 6 p.m.
St. Marys beats Cameron Co.
EMPORIUM — The St. Marys boys golf team traveled out Route 120 Friday to the Emporium Country Club and brought home a 37-17 victory against Cameron County based on the new points system being used by IU9 teams this season.
That system awards 10 points to the medalist (best individual scorer) on the dsay, then descends by a point for the next best nine scores (10 overall golfers receive points).
St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin captured medalist honors with a 38 and received the max 10 points. Teammates Vinnie Lenze and Cole Cousins each carded 43s earning 8.5 points each. Ethan Schlimm and Sam Allegretto rounded out the Dutcmen scoring with a 47 (5 points each).
Cameron County was led by Easton Solveson’s 46, which earned him 7 points for the fourth-best round of the day.
St. Marys returns to action today at home against Kane.
ECC girls edge Kane
KANE — The Elk County Catholic girls soccer team pulled out a hard fought 2-1 win at Kane Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Crusaders scored once in each half. Gina Carnovale converted a penalty kick in the first half, while Madisyn Hetrick netted the game-winning goal in the final 40 minutes. Kane got a goal from Sadie Walter in the second half.
Elk County is back in action this afternoon at home against Bradford.
Lady Dutch spikers fall
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls volleyball team fell to visiting Oswayo Valley in four sets, 25-21, 25-17, 17-25, 25-16, Saturday morning.
Meghan McGonnell and Lindsey reiter each had six kills for St. Marys, while Olivia Smith had four. The duo of Macy West and Jadyn Brabham combined for 21 kills for the Green Wave.
St. Marys swept the JV match, 25-10, 25-23. Rylee Nicklas had five kills in the win.
The Lady Dutch host Johnsonburg on Tuesday.
Dutch edged by Bradford
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys soccer team suffered a narrow 5-4 defeat at the hands of visiting Bradford on Saturday to drop to 1-2 on the season.
The Dutchmen took a 3-2 lead into the half on a first-half hat-trick by Matt Palmer, as all three goals came off of rebounds on shots by Vini Nunes.
Nunes then connected on a penalty kick in the second half to give the home side a two-goal advantage, before the Owls scored three unanswered goals to pick up the come from behind 5-4 win.
St. Marys is back in action Tuesday as it hosts Northern Potter.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a shamble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday as Jim Kyler, Wayne London, Jeff Norris and Ray Lockitski took first place.
Second place went to the foursome of Bert Schenk, Joe Smith, Jerry Sanko and Fred Gustafson, while Ray Wyant, Dave Wilson and John Averill finished third.
Butch Martell had the closest second shot on the fourth hole, while Joe Smith made the longest putt on No. 12 and Gary Snyder was closest to the pin on the 17th hole.
NFL stars suffer injuries
A star-studded cast of NFL players departed their games with injuries on Sunday.
Many of them could miss the rest of the season.
Start with running back, where Giants star Saquon Barkley is believed to have torn the ACL in his right knee early in their loss at Chicago. All-Pro standout Christian McCaffery departed Carolina’s loss to the Buccaneers with a right ankle injury, 49ers running back Raheem Mostert left with a knee injury, and the Rams’ Cam Akers hurt his ribs.
Plenty of wide receivers went down, too: The Packers’ Davante Adams hurt his hamstring in a win over the Lions; the Colts’ Parris Campbell was carted off with a leg injury against Minnesota; the Giants’ Sterling Shepard sustained a toe injury; and the Broncos’ Courtland Sutton left their loss in Pittsburgh with a knee injury.
Then there were the quarterbacks: Tyrod Taylor didn’t start the Chargers’ game against Kansas City after sustaining a chest injury before kickoff, giving way to rookie Justin Herbert. The Broncos’ Drew Lock hurt his shoulder. The 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo tried to play through a right ankle injury before Nick Mullens took over for the second half.
The injury landslide came after an opening week in which most NFL teams escaped relatively unscathed, despite a virtual offseason and the elimination of the entire preseason schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.