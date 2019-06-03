Senators blank Pulaski, 2-0
REYNOLDSVILLE — Sykesville edged visiting Pulaski, 2-0, Monday in Federation League action as veteran righty Dan Wascovich outdueled Generals’ lefty Phil Myers.
Wascovich tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out five and walking none. Myers was nearly as good, allowing just four hits while striking out six and walking one.
However, Myers’ defense let him down as the Generals committed two errors with two outs. Sykesville capitalized on those miscues as Jake Felix came through with a clutch single to plate Zach Spellen and Brandon Walker with the lone runs of the game. Both were unearned.
Felix had two hits, as did teammate Brandon Sicheri.
Sykesville (4-1) hosts DuBois on Thursday, while Pulaski (1-4) entertains Rossiter today.
Youth football sign-ups
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Titans will be conducting sign-ups this week for new and returning players and cheerleaders ages 7-13 as of July 1st, 2019.
Players and cheerleaders are asked to stop by the field on Wharf Road on Thursday and Friday from 6-8 p.m. or on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information regarding football, people can call Kelly Laird at 771-2799. For cheerleading, please call Lisa Chittester at 771-8436.
New players must provide a copy of their birth certificate.
Blues even Cup finals at 2-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period for his second of the night, and the St. Louis Blues thrived in a chaotic Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night to beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 and tie the series at two games apiece.
O’Reilly ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring 43 seconds into the game and with 9:22 left in the third period.