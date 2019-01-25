Lady Cardinals top Ridgway
RIDGWAY — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team used a dominant fourth-quarter performance to finish off a 50-31 victory against host Ridgway Friday night.
The Lady Cardinals led 11-5 after one quarter only to see the Lady Elkers cut that margin to four (17-13) at the half. Central Catholic took a six-point advantage (28-22) in the fourth before outscoring the Lady Elkers 22-9 in that final quarter.
Shayleigh Gulvas scored a game-high 16 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — to lead the way for DCC. Abbey Pettenati had eight points, while Ashley Wruble and Martina Swallign each added seven to help the Lady Cards improve to 6-9 on the season.
Ridgway (7-10) got 11 points from Gabbi Rohr.
Both teams are back in action Monday. Central Catholic hosts Bradford, while Ridgway travels to Johnsonburg.
ECC boys edge Johnsonburg
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic duo of Regis Wortman and Will Uberti scored some clutch points down the stretch Friday as the Crusaders left Johnsonburg with a hard-fought 36-34 victory to remain undefeated on the year at 17-0
Elk County, which trailed 7-5 after one quarter, took the lead in the second quarter and led the rest of the way until Johnsonburg went back in top by a point in the final two minutes.
However, a forced turnover in the final minute led to Wortman converting an old-fashion 3-point play to put ECC back on top. Uberti then went 4 of 4 at the foul line to help seal the Crusaders' two-point victory.
Wortman finished with 10 points on the night, as did teammate Carter Lindemuth. Uberti chipped in six.
Johnsonburg's Austin Green scored a game-high 16 points in the loss.
"Tonight's game would have been very easy to get away from us," said ECC coach Aaron Straub. "We did build a 6-point lead a couple of times in the second quarter and had another one in the second half, but we could never get the game played at the pace that we wanted to play.
"Johnsonburg is a very good team and a talented team and they are especially tough on their home floor. We will make some adjustments to our zone attack and be better prepared the next time we play them."
Elk County hosts DuBois Wednesday, while Johnsonburg (10-5) travels to Coudersport on Monday.
Tide hold off Rovers, 63-60
CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball team used a decided advantage at the free throw line to knock off visiting Brockway, 63-60, Friday night at Patton Hall.
The Golden Tide, which went 22 of 34 at the line in the game, built an eight-point halftime lead (28-20) against a Brockway squad missing a couple starters. Curwensville led by seven entering the fourth quarter before holding off a comeback bid by the Rovers.
Christian Bakaysa led the way for Curwensvillle with 30 points, going 14 of 18 at the foul line. Ty Terry added 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Brockway's Alec Freemer scored a career-high 35 points in the loss. Freemer hit five treys on the night. Jon Wood and Marcus Copelli each chipped in seven points.
Both teams play again Monday, with Brockway (4-10) traveling to Moniteau and Curwensville (2-12) hosting West Branch.
DAMS wrestlers fall to Brookville
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team was defeated 51-40 by Brookville at DuBois Area High School Thursday.
With the loss, DuBois falls to 4-2 on the season, while the Raiders improve to 12-2 on the year.
The Beavers got pins from Cadin Wilmoth, Austin Mitchell, Zach Gallagher and AJ Nicastro, while Gage Sonnie, Brendon Orr and Andrea Wilmoth also picked up wins.
"We wrestled hard and it was a tight match, but we just couldn’t get the matchups we needed if we were going to win the match," DuBois head coach Beau Bash said.
