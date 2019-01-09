Lady Cards blast Curwensville
CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team rolled up a season-high in points Wednesday as they blasted host Curwensville, 66-44, at Patton Hall.
Central Catholic (3-7) built a 28-15 halftime lead before blowing the game wide open with a 26-7 third-quarter that gave the Lady Cardinals a commanding 54-22 lead,
Curwensville (1-6) flipped the script some the in the fourth quarter, outscoring DCC 22-12, but it proved to be too little, too late as Central came away with the 22-point victory on a night where both teams struggled at the foul line. Central Catholic made 10 of 24 free throw attempts, while the Lady Tide were just 5 of 21 at the line.
Alyssa Bittner and Shayleigh Gulvas fueled the DCC win as the duo scored 21 and 17, respectively. Martina Swalligan added 10 for DCC, while Abbey Pettenati had nine.
Madi Weber finished with a game-high 25 points for Curwensville, scoring 13 of those points in the fourth quarter. Briana Swindell added eight for the Lady Tide.
Central Catholic travel to Kane Friday, while Curwensville hosts Harmony on Thursday.
Crusaders rout Chucks
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and never looked back Wednesday night in a 75-49 win against Punxsutawney inside the Aaron J. Straub Gymnasium.
Elk County went on to score 21 points in the second quarter and 24 in the fourth in the lopsided victory as ECC improved to 11-0 on the season.
Twelve different Crusaders scored on the night, with three — Will Uberti (16), regis Wortman (13) and Alex Breindel (10) — reaching double figures. Carter Lindemuth, Alec Wehler, Ben Hoffman and Leo Gregory all added six points.
Daren Byers led Punxsy with 16 points, while Micha Kriebel had 11 and Carter Newcome 10.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Friday at cross-town rival St. Marys.
DuBois gymnasts fall
DuBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team lost to visiting Bellefonte, 119.975-108.325, Wednesday night.
The loss was DuBois’ second in a row since a season-opening win against Ridgway.
Bellefonte’s Samantha Hackenberg dominated the meet, taking home first place on vault (8.300), bars (7.550) and beam (8.250) on her way to winning the all-around (32.500).
DuBois’ Morgan Allman was on Hackenberg’s heals in the all-around with a 30.675 to place second. The Lady Beaver bested Hackenberg on floor (8.625-8.400) and was second to the Lady Red Raider on bars (7.300).
Allman also was third on vault (8.000) and seventh on beam (6.750).
DuBois’ Amanda August collected a fourth on beam (7.100) and sixth on vault (7.400) on her way to a fifth in the all-around 26.500). Teammate Heather Gilga was sixth in the all-around (26.500), with her best finish being eighth on vault (7.300) and bars (4.425).
Lady Beaver Savannah Morelli was fourth on bars with a 5.875.
DuBois hosts Altoona next Wednesday in its final home meet of the season.
