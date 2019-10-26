DCC topples Cameron County
EMPORIUM — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team won a thriller at Cameron County on Thursday night in five sets in the first round of the District 9 Class A playoffs.
The Lady Cardinals won by scores of 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 16-25 and 16-14.
Bella Mangiantini led DCC with 11 kills and 7 blocks.
Hannah Holdren had 9 kills, including the game winner in the 5th set, and 6 blocks.
Jordy Kosko added 8 kills, while Shayleigh Gulvas led the defense with 42 digs.
Maia Cogley had 24 assists, 20 digs and 2 aces.
DuBois Central plays at third-seeded AC Valley in the quarterfinals on Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m.
St. Marys falls in PIAA Quarters
HERSHEY — The St. Marys Area girls tennis team fell to Lancaster Catholic in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Girls Team Tennis Class AA Tournament on Friday at the Hershey Racquet and Tennis Club on Friday.
The Lady Crusaders won 3-0.
St. Marys’ No. 1 Samantha Hayes fell to Riley Smith 6-0, 6-1, while Lilia Lion was topped by Anna Millen 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Dutch doubles team of Brooke Henry and Lydia Ehrensberger fell to Meg Grasberger and Katie Hollister 6-2, 6-3.
Lancaster Catholic fell in the semis to Knoch on Saturday afternoon.