Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor features four bowlers across both youth and adult leagues.
A trio of those bowlers hail from the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, as Tim Oswalt led the way with a game score of 290.
Ray Reed followed with a 288 game in the same league on his way to a 789 series, while Bill Barry also made the list after recording a 279 game.
The DuBois Junior League produced the fourth member of the honor roll in Makayla Nicastro, who recorded a 237 game this week.
Maple Leafs beat Penguins
TORONTO (AP) — Jake Muzzin had a goal and two assists, Frederik Andersen made 24 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 on Thursday night.
Toronto bounced back nicely after dropping three of four, including a 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. It was Andersen’s second shutout of the season and No. 18 for his career.
William Nylander, Kasperi Kapanen and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto (32-22-8), which moved back into third place in the Atlantic Division. John Tavares added two assists.
Matt Murray made 26 stops for Pittsburgh (37-16-6), which suffered its most lopsided loss of the season.
Toronto went ahead to stay when Muzzin’s point shot pinged in off the post 7:45 into the second period. Newly acquired Denis Malgin helped out by providing some traffic in front of Murray.