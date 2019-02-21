Clarion girls top Cranberry
TIONESTA — The Clarion girls basketball team toppled Cranberry in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs on Thursday night 48-33.
Kate Constantino led the Lady Bobcats, going 9-of-11 from the foul line to finish the night with 15 points.
KK Girvan was also in double digits, scoring eight of her 10 points in the second half.
Clarion led just 18-16 at the half, but outscored the Lady Berries 31-17 in the final two quarters to pick up the win.
Three other Lady Bobcats — Jordan Best, Alie Troese and Wendy Beveridge — each had seven points on the night.
Clarion improved to 16-7 with the victory. The Lady Bobcats face top-seeded Kane in the semis.
Cranberry finished the year at 12-11.
