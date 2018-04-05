PSU-DuBois baseball wins big
DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois hammered Butler Community College, 13-3, Thursday on Military Night at Showers Field in a game shortened by way of the 10-run mercy rule.
The Lions wasted little time seizing the lead as they capitalized on two Butler errors to score three times in the bottom of the first. Brandon Gettig had a big two-run single in the inning.
DuBois added to its lead with a five-run fourth that was highlighted by a three-run double by Vince McDowell. The Lions pushed their lead to 13-0 with a five-run fifth. Kyle Gill had a two-run double in that inning to put DuBois on the brink of the mercy-rule victory.
Penn State DuBois has a slight change in its schedule for this weekend. The Lions were originally scheduled to host Penn State Fayette tonight in a single game ta 6:30 p.m.
However, they will now play a doubleheader today at Fayette starting at noon. The third game of the series will be be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Showers’ Field.
The schools’ softball teams will also play a doubleheader at Fayette at the same times on Friday, while Fayette traveling to City Park on Saturday for another doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Several bowlers recently posted scores high enough to land on the most recent edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
In Division A of the Sportsman’s League, Chad Hilliard rolled a 753 series, and Will Wayne had a 276 game.
Carl Haymaker posted a 752 series in the Owens-Brockway Mens League, while in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League Andrew Yohn and Shawn Greory had games of 279 and 277, respectively.
Matt Klebacha also had 279 game in the Gold Diggers league two weeks ago.
In the youth leagues, Ryan Mitskavich recorded a 757 series in the DuBois Juniors.
Steelers resign Ridley, Hunter
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Running back Stevan Ridley and wide receiver Justin Hunter are sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Both players signed one-year contracts on Thursday to remain with the two-time defending AFC North champions in 2018.
Hunter, 26, caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Steelers last season after signing a free agent deal last spring.
Pittsburgh signed Ridley last December after losing James Conner to a knee injury late in the regular season. Ridley ran 26 times for 108 yards and a score in two games with Pittsburgh.
Ridley’s return also gives the Steelers some experienced depth in the backfield if All-Pro Le’Veon Bell opts to skip training camp or a portion of the regular season.
Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender. He didn’t sign his franchise tender last season until Labor Day.
McConnell-Serio out at Pitt
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Suzie McConnell-Serio is out after five years as the women’s basketball coach at Pittsburgh.
Athletic director Heather Lyke announced Thursday that McConnell-Serio will not return for the 2018-19 season. McConnell-Serio went 67-87 with the Panthers, including a 22-58 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Pitt lured McConnell-Serio away from crosstown rival Duquesne in 2013 and tasked her with turning the program around. She guided the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament in her second season in 2014-15, when they went 20-12.
McConnell-Serio struggled to build on that tournament run. Pitt didn’t win more than 13 games in any of her final three seasons, including a 10-20 record this year.
