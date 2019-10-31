Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — It was a good week to play in either the Scotty’s Donuts Classic or Town & Country leagues as those two groups had a half dozen bowlers who posted scores high even to make the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
The Scotty’s Donuts Classic once again produced impressive scores. Ed Strosky just missed a perfect game with a 298 as part of an 826 series, while Ryan Mitskavich posted a 757 series. Patrick Johnston and Tom Sliwinski added games of 290 and 289, respectively.
In the Town & Country League, Brad Young rolled a 279 game as part of a 751 series, while Pat Nosker added a 279 game.
Phillies hire Bryan Price
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have hired former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price as their pitching coach.
Price joins new manager Joe Girardi’s staff after going 279-387 with Cincinnati over parts of five seasons from 2014-18. He previously was pitching coach for the Reds (2010-13), Diamondbacks (2006-09) and Mariners (2000-05).
Price replaces Chris Young, who was fired along with manager Gabe Kapler. The Phillies retained several coaches from Kapler’s staff before hiring Girardi last week.
The team still has a vacancy for hitting coach.