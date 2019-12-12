DuBois rifle team wins opener
DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team opened its season Thursday with a solid 1,350-1,211 victory against visiting Northern Cambria at the DuBois Pistol and Rifle Club.
DuBois’ Alex Long led all shooters with a personal best 281. Teammates Keith Fatula (278) and Danielle Baumgartner (274) had the second and third best scores, respectively, with Baumgratner’s score being a personal best.
Alexandria Howard (262) and Megan O’Rourke (255) rounded out DuBois’ scoring in the match. O’Rourke also posted a personal best, as did a trio of teammates who didn’t factor into the team scoring — Kassie Uplinger (254), Jeremy Wolfgang (250) and Ashley Yanulittis (244).
Northern Cambria was led by Josh Fetzer 267, Ethan Krawcion (252) and Trace Chords (245).
DuBois also won the junior varsity match 278-200.
Freshman Mia Edwards led all JV shooters with a 97, while teammate Janee Waxler had a 93. Zachary Shugarts and Dory Morgan each tied for the third-bets score with an 88. Zach Funair added a personal-best 88.
“It was a nice way to open the season,” said DuBois coach Joanne Pentz. “We had some struggles, but the kids hung in there and battled. A 1,350 was about our average score last season, so to open the season with that is good.”
DuBois is back in action Monday against Forest Hills in Indiana.
Brockway wrestlers fall at Port
PORT ALLEGANY — Host Port Allegany used eight bonus-point wins (4 forfeits, 3 pins, 1 medical forfeit) to come away with a lopsided 51-26 win against Brockway Thursday night in its opening dual meet of the season.
The Rovers got pins from Seth Stewart, Eric Johnson and Gavin Thompson and a technical fall from Noah Bash.
Brockway also got a decided victory in the premier matchup of the night, as Anthony Glasl bested Braedon Johnson, 9-2, at 138 in a battle of returning state qualifiers.
Brockway (1-1) hosts Johnsonburg on Tueusday.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Another action-packed week of bowling saw a trio of bowlers earned a spot on this edition of the bowling honor roll.
The trio was led by Dalton Doverspike, who came up just 10 pins short of a perfect game, bowling a 290 in the Sportsman’s League’s B Division.
Kyle Stoddard earned a spot on the honor roll by bowling a 277 game in the Town & Country League this week.
In the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, it was Robert Smith making the honor roll after recording a series score of 757.