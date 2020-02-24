Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Another full week of bowling action saw six bowlers from three separate leagues earn a position on this edition of the bowling honor roll.
That list is highlighted by the Sportsman’s League, which saw four bowlers make the honor roll this week with a trio coming out of the B Division.
Stephen Pierce led that group with a 289 game, while Brad Young followed with a game of 277 and Ryan Mitskavich bowled a 276 game on his way to recording a series score of 776.
In the A Division it was John Hilliard making the honor roll by bowling a game of 289.
In the Gold League’s Division 2 it was Kyle Shannon earning an honor roll spot by bowling a game of 276 this week.
Jamie Wood made his way onto the honor roll by bowling a 275 game in the Owens-Brockway League.
Big Ben injury timeline
PITTSBURGH — In 10-12 weeks, Ben Roethlisberger told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he’ll be fully cleared.
The Steelers quarterback threw a football on Saturday for the first time since the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. He had visited a doctor the day before, he told The Post-Gazette.
While he was originally set to only throw a tennis ball, Roethlisberger was allowed to use a football instead.
Roethlisberger will have two more throwing sessions in California before returning to Pittsburgh. Organized team activities (OTAs) begin in the middle of May. Roethlisberger is often rested for the optional practices.
He would return to a quarterback room that was led by Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges in his absence last season. Rudolph was named the No. 2 quarterback by Mike Tomlin at the end of the year.
General manager Kevin Colbert has since made clear the team is sticking with the signal callers it has on the roster. Pittsburgh has a projected $1.4 million of salary cap space.