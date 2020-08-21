Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a Red, White and Blue Shamble this past week, and the quartet of Wayne London, Walt Kosiba, Bob Smiley and Doug Powell took home first-place honors.
Second place went to the team of Gary Snyder, Rich Lizzy, John Showers and Ken Snyder, while the trio of Tom Kaizer, Dave Wilson and Fred Gustafson placed third.
Burch Martell had the closest second shot on No. 5, while Wilson had the closest third shot on No. 13. Mike Britton made the longest putt on No. 16.
TROUTVILLE — The duo of Tim Carlson and Jim London carded a 67 to take home top honors in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action on Wednesday.
The teams of Greg Kennis Jr.-Colton Gearhart and Rick Haney-Harry Steele tied for second with a 69. Julia Kennis and Alan Borden were fourth with a 70.
Kennis Jr. made the longest putt on No. 6, while Dan Stamler had the closest third shot on No. 7. Pete Holt was closes to the pin on No. 8. Kennis Jr. also shot the low gross of the day (36), while Tim Carlson posted the low net score with a 31.
FERN — The Golf Nuts played at H-Level Golf Course in Fern on Wednesday, with the quartet of Gary Starr, Tom Murray, Chuck Eldridge and Gary Bisson tying the team of George Heitzenrater, Dave Beane, Art Faccone and Ron Rosman for first place with a score of 345.
Third place went to Emory Keith, Terry Crawford, Charlie Muth and Mike Ross (350), while the team of Joe Swisher, John Kruse, Tom Maloney and Dave Heltman finished fourth with a 352.
Quota Points were Joe Michalski 48, Dick Platt 47, Fran Inzana 46 and Chuck Eldridge 46. Inzana shot the low gross score of the day with a 76.The Odd Man Out was Dick Platt
The league plays at the Emporium Country Club this coming week.
Phillies acquire Hale
ATLANTA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Hale on Friday from the New York Yankees to help their league-worst bullpen, sending back righty relief prospect Addison Russ.
Hale has appeared in 95 games over six seasons with the Braves, Rockies and Yankees. He has allowed two earned runs and made one save in six innings this season.
He was designated for assignment Monday when All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman returned from the COVID-19 injured list.
Phillies relievers have combined for an 8.07 ERA this season, the worst in the majors by nearly two runs.