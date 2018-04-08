PSU-DuBois baseball wins big
DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois baseball team completed a weekend sweep of Penn State Fayette Sunday afternoon with an 18-0 victory at Showers Field.
The series started with a doubleheaer Friday at Fayette, with DuBois coming away with wins of 9-2 and 14-3.
Sunday was all about pitching, as six DuBois hurlers — Blaise Roush, Thomas Plummer, Austin Amacher, Justin Orlowski, Bryce Hanley and Dan Bowman — combined on a two-hit shutout.
That group was backed by more than enough offense, as DuBois pounded out 20 hits in the lopsided victory. Garrett Brown had an inside-the-park home run in the second inning as part of that hit parade.
Penn State DuBois improved to 16-6 overall and 7-1 in the PSUAC with the win. DuBois is back in action Tuesday at home against Central Penn. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.
High school trap league results
The 2018 High School Trap Shooting League got underway Thursday with a pair of matches.
Brockway beat Ridgway, 114-104, while St. Marys North upended Kane, 136-117.
Mike Drall led Brockway in its match with a 21. Ian Koehler and Emery Faith had a 20 and 19, respectively, while Lance Dowdall, Austin Wilson and Isaac Painter all posted an 18.
For Ridgway, Chase Pontious led the way with a match-high 22, while Zach Geyer had an 18. Haley Barnes, Austin Gietner, Jordon Laughner and Deven Papa all posted a 16.
In the other match, St. Marys North’s Robbie Bobenrieth and Luke Caskey tied Kane’s Mason Taylor with a match-high 24.
St. Marys also got a 23 from Logan Bobenrieth, with Steven Labant, Justice Rhoads and Mitchell Troha all scoring a 21.
Rounding out Kane’s scoring was Isaac Gullifer (20), Robby Bernhard (19), Marcus Gregg (18), Jacob Jenson (18) and Sam Smith (18).
DuBois Y Pickleball tourney
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is holding a Fun For All Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, April 21.
This is a Blind Draw Doubles format with 2 divisions (Serious Fun & Not-So-Serious Fun) and a 3-Match Guarantee. Partners and bracketing will be drawn on the day of the tourney.
Cost per individual is $8 for any YMCA member, $12 for non-Y member if pay by April 17. After April 17, registrations will be taken up to the day of tourney if spots are open for an additional $5 per individual. Awards will be given to 1st and 2nd place in each division.
More details can be found online at www.duboisymca.org on the News page. Call Zac Wilcox, Program Director, at 375-9622 to register or questions.
Marlins spoil Arrieta’s debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Arrieta lasted just four innings Sunday in his Philadelphia debut, and the Phillies lost 6-3 to the Miami Marlins on Brian Anderson’s tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning.
Arrieta was charged with three runs — two earned — and three hits while striking out five. He surrendered a solo homer to Miguel Rojas, the second batter he faced.
Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner with the Cubs, joined the Phillies a month into spring training, signing a $75 million, three-year deal that could be worth up to $135 million over five seasons.
Wearing short sleeves on a cold day — 44 degrees at first pitch — Arrieta retired 10 of his last 11 hitters after a rough first inning.
The Marlins scored three runs off Luis Garcia (0-1) and Adam Morgan in the eighth to take a 6-3 lead. Odrisamer Despaigne (2-0) tossed two hitless innings to earn the win. Brad Ziegler finished for his first save.
