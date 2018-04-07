Sciremammano breaks record
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Redshirt-senior Danielle Sciremammano, a DuBois graduate, broke the school record in the 100-meter hurdles on Friday to highlight a strong day for the Shippensburg University women’s track & field team in competition at the 53rd Annual Colonial Relays hosted by the College of William & Mary.
Sciremammano ran 13.93 seconds for a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, breaking the 2011 school record of Caitlin Stuetz (14.07 seconds).
The hurdles became a timed final contested only on Friday to prevent any finalists from having to compete on Saturday – a day in which forecasted weather conditions were undesirable.
The performance is a NCAA provisional qualifier for Sciremammano, who also notched a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) qualifier in the long jump with a second-place finish of 18 feet, 5 ¾ inches.
In total, SU recorded 14 performances on the day that satisfied the PSAC qualifying standard.
Bojalad competes at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Penn State track and field teams competed in the Battle on the Bayou Invitional Saturday at LSU, and freshman thrower Tom Bojalad, a St. Marys Area graduate was among those to compete.
Bojalad finished just outside the points with fifth-place finishes in both the discus and shot put. In the discus, he finished with a throw of 151 feet, 9 inches, while in the shot he posted a top throw of 50-9 1/2.
The invite featured throwers from Penn State, Iowa and Purdue.
Penn State will be at the Bucknell Invitational this weekend.
