Lady Rovers reach .500
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls tennis team got back the .500 mark on Tuesday, knocking off visiting Punxsutawney 5-2 in the third meeting of the season between the two schools.
The Lady Rovers (3-3) secured the win by sweeping all three doubles matchups after the teams split the four singles contests.
Brockway got singles wins from 1 Selena Buttery and Taylor Rhed, who won at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively.
Buttery pulled out a hard-fought 7-5 first set against Lady Chuck Chloe Presloid, then completed the straight-set victory with a more comfortable 6-2 win in set No. 2.
Rhed also secured a straight-set win, knocking off Allie Meko, 6-4, 6-3.
Punxsy got a win at No. 2 singles, where Jadyn McMahon upended Morgan Pirow, 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 4 where Kendal Johnston bested Hannah Zuccolotto, 6-0, 6-3.
It was all Brockway in doubles action though.
Buttery and Pirow paired up to blank McMahon and Hannah Pearce, 8-0, while Rhed and Zuccolotto topped Chloe Aul and Kaylin Smith, 8-2.
The tightest match of the day came at third doubles, where Lady Rovers Macie Dixon and Emily Michalski edged Rachael Porada and Brooke Skarbek in a tiebreaker. Both teams won eight games, but Dixon and Michalski ran away with the tiebreaker, 7-1.
The Lady Rovers now get a week off before traveling to Punxsy next Thursday (Sept. 24) for the fourth and final meeting between the teams in the regular season.
Rovers top Bulldogs, 4-1
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Brockway boys soccer team made it two wins in two games Tuesday, knocking off host Redbank Valley, 4-1.
Brockway got goals from Jared Marchiori, Dom Inzana, Nolan Swanson and Dylen Coder. Marchiori and Swanson added assists, while Marcus Bennett and Noah Bash also set up goals.
Nick Moore scored for the Bulldogs.
Brockway (2-0) hosts Punxsutawney Thursday night.
Lady Dutch blank Ridgway
RIDGWAY — The St. Marys girls soccer team opened its season in impressive fashion Tuesday, capturing a 6-0 road win at Ridgway.
The Lady Dutch found the back of the net three times in each half and was led by the duo of Carlee Ginther and Therese Guido who each scored twice.
Ginther opened the scoring in the third minute of the game on a breakaway, then set up Guido’s first goal two minutes later as St. Marys quickly led 2-0. Ginther netted her second late in the half, scoring off a corner kick by Gianna Surra.
That proved to be all the scoring the Lady Dutch needed, but Jenna Mazzaferro, Savannah McAlee and Guido all found the scoresheet in the final 40 minutes.
Olivia Eckels and Anna Lundin combined on the shutout. Eckels made two saves in the first half and Lundin one after the break.
Both teams are back in action Thursday. St. Marys (1-0) travels to Kane, while Ridgway (0-1) plays at Bradford.
DCS falls to Centre County
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams were swept by visiting Centre County Christian Tuesday afternoon.
Centre County won the the girls game 3-0, sealing the win with a pair of second-half goals.
On the boys’ side, Centre County grabbed a 5-2 lead at the break on its way to a 9-3 victory. Adam Mowrey had both first-half goals for the Eagles, while Gabe Hoover found the back of the net in the final 40 minutes for the hosts.
Both DuBois Christian School teams are back in action Thursday at Grace Prep.
St. Marys netters win
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team opened its season with a 6-1 victory over Bradford at home Tuesday afternoon.
Lilia Lion (No. 1), Rachel Fleming (No. 3) and Breanna Marconi (No. 4) all recorded 6-0, 6-0 victories in singles action for the Lady Dutch.
Also winning in singles action was Brooke Henry in the No. 2 match by a final of 6-1, 6-0.
Emma Gavazzi and Mya Klaiber teamed up to win 8-0 at No. 2 doubles, while the No. 3 doubles match was also an 8-0 win for St. Marys’ Hannah Winseck and Katlyn Stauffer.
The Lady Owls’ lone win came at No. 1 doubles, where Lauren Baldwin and Alysia Dansberger defeated Kiley Williams and Lydia Ehrensberger 8-4.
St. Marys returns to the court Thursday on the road against Johnsonburg.