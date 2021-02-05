DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.