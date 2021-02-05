DCC girls top Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team used a huge second-quarter advantage to get past Sheffield, 50-30, Friday night.
The host Lady Wolverines led 10-9 after oeight minutes only to see DCC dominant the second quarter to the tune of a 20-1 advantage to take a 29-11 lead into the break. That surge proved to be the difference in the game as the teams played an even second quarter that saw the Lady Cardinals outscore Sheffield 21-19.
Faith Jacob and Kayley Risser fueled that big second quarter for DCC. Jacob score eight of her game-high 16 points in the frame, while Risser had seven of her 11. Jessy Frank added nine points in the win, wile Paris Farley had six.
The Lady Cardinals are back in action this evening at Forest Area.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 50,
SHEFFIELD 30
Score by Quarters
DCC 9 20 11 10 — 50
Sheffield 10 1 10 9 — 30
DuBois Central Catholic—50
Paris Farley 3 0-1 6, Faith Jacob 8 0-0 16, Jessy Frank 4 1-1 9, Kayley Risser 3 4-9 11, Sophia Ginther 2 0-0 4, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, JoAnne Case 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 2 0-0 4, Kourtney Zatsick 0 0-0 0, Haley Semancik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-12 50.
Sheffield—30
Schmader 1 0-0 2, Roell 1 0-0 2, Lauffenburger 2 4-6 8, Lyon 0 0-0 0, Sheldon 4 0-0 8, Foster 2 0-2 4, McGlaughlin 0 0-0 0, Dunham 2 2-2 6, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Vassell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-10 30.
Three-pointers: DCC 1 (Risser), Sheffield 0.
ECC girls fall at Coudy
COUDERSPORT — Points came at a premium in Friday night’s girls basketball game between Elk County Catholic and Coudersport, and unfortunately for the Lady Crusaders they didn’t score nearly enough in a 32-16 loss to the Lady Falcons.
Coudy held ECC to single digits in all four quarters, including four or less in the final three frames. The Lady Falcons only reached double digits themselves once — scoring 12 in the opening quarter — but a 21-10 first-half advantage proved to be more than enough to get the win.
Freshman Sydney Alexander led ECC with seven points.
The Lady Crusaders are back in action today at Ridgway.
DAMS splits matches
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team split a pair of home matches late in the week, beating Altoona, 36-30, on Wednesday and falling to North Star, 42-20, on Thursday.
Against Altoona, the Beavers got pins from Brandt Bash and Carter Wilson. Antonio Giambanco, Samson Deeb, Owen McCleary, Max Dombroski and Kraig Bowser also recorded wins. McCleary also picked up an additional win in an exhibition match.
In the North Star match, Bash won by technical fall, while Giambanco, Deeb, Wilson and Erick Guzman also won. In exhibition action, Giambanco, McCleary, and Guzman all recorded pins. Wilson picked up a technical fall and Garett Prontock also notched a win.
DuBois (2-4) is back in action Thursday at Brockway.
DuBois youth soccer signups
DuBOIS — DuBois Soccer Association has announced that sign-ups will be held this weekend and next weekend at Dunham’s Sports located in the DuBois Commons.
The sign-ups are for all age groups — under 6 through Under 20.
The dates and times are as follows:
• Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 12 from 6-8 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.