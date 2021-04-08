Beavers hammer Owls
BRADFORD — The DuBois baseball team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 17-6, 5-inning victory against Bradford Thursday.
The Beavers did most of their damage in the fourth inning when they scored 11 of their 17 runs to eventually end things early via the 10-run mercy rule.
Tyler Newell led the DuBois attack, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Newell’s nig hit of the day was a three-run double.
Chandler Ho and Alex Pasternak each had two hits and two RBIs, while Austin Mitchell chipped in a pair of singles and Karson Fields a two-run single. Fields also picked up the win in the mound after tossing four innings on the day.
Lady Chucks top Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Kendal Johnston threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks as the visiting Punxsutawney Lady Chucks softball team downed Brookville, 13-1, Thursday afternoon at Northside Field.
The Lady Chucks (1-2) broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth before adding five more runs in the seventh to put the game away.
Madi Shiock doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs to lead the Lady Chucks offense. Brooke Skarbeck tripled and drove in two runs while Elliott Ferrent doubled.
Both Brookville hits were singles by Ashton Pangallo and Julie MacWilliams. The Lady Raiders scored their run in the first when Elizabeth Wonderling walked and came around to score on an infield error.
The Lady Raiders (0-2) host Clarion-Limestone for a doubleheader Monday starting at 3:45 p.m.
Pirates drop home opener
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jayy Baez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs’ struggling offense came to life in a 4-2 over Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo also homered as the Cubs pounded out a season-high 11 hits against Tyler Anderson (0-2) and four relievers. Baez, Rizzo, Bryant and Jake Marisnick had two hits each for Chicago, which raised its major-league worst team batting average from .143 to .157.
Jake Arrieta (2-0) survived a sometimes wobbly six innings to improve to 14-6 against the Pirates. Arrieta allowed two runs, seven hits and three walks and four strikeouts. Craig Kimbrel recorded the five outs for his second save.
Adam Frazier and Gregory Polanco had two hits each for the Pirates but couldn’t stop Pittsburgh from dropping its sixth straight.
The Pirates welcomed 7,784 fans back to PNC Park, though the team is in a far different place than it was when it ended the 2019 regular season with a 3-1 loss to Cincinnati just hours after firing then-manager Clint Hurdle.
Pittsburgh is in the midst of an organizational-wide overhaul, one focused more on the future than the present. A year after finishing with the worst record in the majors, the Pirates are off to another sluggish start under second-year manager Derek Shelton.
Pittsburgh has allowed a major-league high 14 home runs, though the shots by Bryant and Baez were more a product of good hitting.