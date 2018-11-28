DCS splits season openers
BELLEVILLE — The DuBois Christian School boys and girls basketball teams both faced Belleville Mennonite in their season openers on the road Tuesday evening.
The girls team came away with a 26-22 victory, while the boys were defeated 55-30.
The Lady Eagles trailed 14-7 at the half after being held scoreless in the second quarter, but outscored Belleville 13-3 in the third and held on for the victory.
Gabby Meholick led the way for the Lady Eagles with 10 points, while Colesy Brownlee added eight points in the victory.
In the boys game, Belleville took a 26-14 lead into the half and used a 18-point fourth quarter to pull away for the 25-point victory.
Gabe Hoover finished with 13 points to lead the Eagles in scoring, while Zaden Thomas added eight points and Adam Mowrey finished with seven points in the loss.
Syracuse upsets Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tyus Battle scored 20 points and Elijah Hughes added 18 to help Syracuse upset No. 16 Ohio State 72-62 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night for the Orange’s second straight victory.
Syracuse improved to 4-2 on the season by shooting 49 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point land.
C.J. Jackson had 19 points for Ohio State, and Kaleb Wesson contributed 13, as the Buckeyes (6-1) lost for the first time this season.
Much of the game was a battle of fouls and foul shots, as the Orange finished with nearly as many personal fouls (28) as it did rebounds (29), with Bourama Sidibe, Frank Howard and Marek Dolezaj all fouling out.
But an 11-0 Orange run over 3:24 in the second half put the game away.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State battled tough but could not get past the Orange’s zone and strong shooting. Syracuse sent the Buckeyes to the line 33 times off 28 fouls, but hit its shots when it mattered most.
UP NEXT
Syracuse heads home to try and make it three in a row, taking on Cornell on Saturday
Buckeyes look to get back to their winning ways when they open Big Ten play Sunday at home vs. Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.